March Madness 2023: Score Big with These Great Restaurant Deals

March Madness is nearly upon us. Selection Sunday, when the brackets for the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments are announced, is Sunday, March 12.

Following the First Four play-in games on March 14 and 15, the men's games start on March 16 at the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio. (The women's tourney kicks off March 15, though the location hasn't been announced yet.)



All across America, restaurants are lining up at the three-point line to offer great deals for college basketball fans. Check out the discounts and promotions below.



7-Eleven

Fuel up at 7-Eleven with a large pizza and five-piece wings order for $10.

Auntie Anne's

Auntie Anne's is offering free delivery on NCAA tournament game days when you order online or via the app.

Rewards members can also participate in Auntie Anne's Pretzel Mania Challenge: Visit twice between March 9 and April 5, and you'll get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel. Visit three times and be entered to win a prize pack including a pretzel bucket and Auntie Anne's swag.

Baskin-Robbins

Despite its name, the Baskin-Robbins flavor of the month for March, Chick'n & Waffles, doesn't contain any actual poultry. It's a blend of buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream with chicken- and waffle-flavored bites, topped with maple bourbon swirl.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chicken wing sales spike during the NCAA tournaments and Buffalo Wild Wings has added two new flavors, Buffalo Ranch and Honey Garlic, which each blend two of the brand's 26 signature sauces.



Plus, any time a men's or women's game goes into overtime, Blazin' Rewards members can get a free order of wings by checking in at a Buffalo Wild Wings on game day or placing an order online. Then six free boneless wings will be delivered to your account the following day.



BWW has also launched BnB-Dubs, a pop-up destination in its flagship Houston restaurant that includes a sauce bar, big screen TVs and a mock "locker room."

Burger King

Burger King has brought back its Melts sandwiches in three varieties --classic, spicy and bacon. In honor of their return, BK Royal Perks members can enter Burger King's March Madness-themed "Royal Meltness" sweepstakes for chances to win prizes like t-shirts, gaming consoles and a $50,000 trip to Las Vegas.

Casey's

Need to feed a gang at your March Madness party? Casey's is offering 20% off all large pizzas, from March 17 to March 26. Over Final Four weekend, you can get two large single-topping pizzas for $22.



Available through June 20, Casey's new Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni Pizza features (surprise!) three kinds of pepperoni -- traditional, deli-style and crispy cups.

Hooters

From March 12 to 16, Hooters is hosting its 40th annual bracket challenge, with chances to win trips to Dublin, Cancun, Las Vegas and Clearwater, Florida.

Top bracket finishers at each Hooters location win a $40 Hooters gift card, while entrants who pick 60 or more NCAA tournament games correctly can win $40,000.

Staying in to watch the game? Hooters is also offering basketball bundles through April 3, including 20 bone-in wings, 24 buffalo shrimp, and curly fries for $49.99 and 15 bone-in wings, 16 boneless wings, and curly fries for $39.99.

KFC

For some folks, the "big game" has nothing to do with basketball: Through March 18, KFC customers can get early access to Diablo IV from Blizzard Entertainment by ordering a bunless Double Down or a Kentucky Fried Chicken Sandwich online or via the KFC app.

Noodles & Company

Starting March 13, Noodles & Company Rewards members can vote for their favorite dishes in a bracket-style competition. The winning dish will be announced and added to a special offer on April 2.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is going old school for March Madness and bringing back the limited edition mini basketballs it gave away in the 1990s.

The balls, which feature a black-and-red design and read "No One Out-Pizzas The Hut," are available for $7 starting March 14.

Pizza Hut has also brought back another 90s fave, the Big New Yorker, a 16-inch New York-style pizza. And for a limited time, specialty Big New Yorker pizza boxes can be transformed into a basketball hoop and backboard for your mini basketball.

Qdoba

Order from Qdoba between March 12 and April 3 and score double points toward free food.



Qdoba is also ramping up its catering offerings during March Madness with party packs like the Mega Burrito 10-Pack, Chips & Dips Party Pack and the Ultimate Nacho Bar delivered and set up by team members.

Rosa Mexicano

Cater your NCAA tournament with one of Rosa Mexicano's Fiesta To-Go Kits: Choose from the $34 Guacamole & Chips Kit, the $60 Deluxe Taco Kit or the $48 Signature Nachos Kit.



Rosa Mexicano has locations in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering a BOGO deal: Buy an order of any flavor wings at the regular price and get another order free.



The offer is available March 16 to 19, March 23 to 26 and April 1 to 3 when you use coupon code MADWINGS.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons has brought back its Roll Up to Win promotion just in time for March Madness. The doughnut dispensary is giving away $1,000 a day through April 2, and you can enter by purchasing beverages and scanning for Tims Rewards with your Tim Hortons app or Tims Rewards card.

Other prizes include a three-night stay at Universal Orlando Resort, a 2023 Ford Bronco Big Bend, Samsung devices and subscriptions to the SXM app and The Athletic, plus free Tim Hortons drinks and baked goods.

TGI Fridays

During the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games, March 23 to 26, Fridays is offering 25% off platters, party trays and family meal bundles. Use code GAMEON25 at checkout.



During the Final Four matchups and championship game, April 1 to 3, the discount code changes to PLAYOFF25.