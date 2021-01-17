Make sure your second stimulus check was for the right amount. How to check

Sarah Tew/CNET

The IRS has said it's sent 100 million stimulus checks through direct deposit and another 8 million through EIP card. Tens of millions of payments may have gone out through paper check as well. But whether you've received your second stimulus payment for up to $600 per person, or you're still waiting, we encourage you to use our stimulus calculator below to make sure you got the right amount -- or to estimate how much money you need to claim with your 2020 taxes.

See, the rush to deliver second stimulus payments in just 17 days before the Jan. 15 cutoff has led to some issues, including checks going to temporary accounts instead of to real people. Some calculation errors mean people haven't received the total they expect, or you may have money missing for your dependents. (The same applies to the first stimulus check, too.)

Whatever the case, it's worth double-checking your estimated total here. If there's a discrepancy, you may need to file a Recovery Rebate Credit with your taxes to get the money. In some cases, you may need to request a payment trace, or otherwise report your stimulus check issue with the IRS. If you got paid too much money in error, you'll need to return the excess. (P.S. Here's what to know about a third stimulus check.)

Estimate how much '$600' stimulus money you should get

To calculate how much you should get in your second stimulus payment, you'll need to enter:

CNET's stimulus calculator follows the same formula the IRS uses to tabulate your household's stimulus payment. The result should be considered an estimate, not a guarantee of the IRS' final check to you. This calculator tool will not store or share your personal information.

Calculate your $600 stimulus check total Use details from your 2019 tax return. 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many qualified dependents did you claim in your taxes? Calculate

If you don't file taxes, here's what to know and do



The IRS is automatically sending the $600 second stimulus checks to recipients, which is a double-sided coin. On the one hand, you aren't required to do anything to receive it, but on the other, there's also nothing you can do to correct it.

For people who don't normally file a tax return with the IRS, our best suggestion is to take your best guess in the calculator where it asks for your adjusted gross income, taking into account the yearly total of your income, this goes for older adults, Social Security and SSDI and SSI recipients, certain veterans and railroad retirees. The IRS refers loosely to this group as nonfilers.

Many nonfilers will receive the full $600 per person, but the calculation could be a little more complex with the AGI of a spouse or child dependents in your household. If there's an error or you don't get your stimulus check, you may need to file a tax return in 2021 in order to claim your share of the stimulus money in a Recovery Rebate Credit.

Don't forget those second stimulus check qualifications

One interesting change is that the shift from a $1,200 check to a $600 check also disqualifies some households by lowering the income limit. The chart below demonstrates how, as you reach the upper AGI limit, the amount you're owed will decrease.

$600 second stimulus check income limits

AGI to receive full amount (Both stimulus checks) Second stimulus check upper income limit (AGI) First stimulus check upper income limit (AGI) Single tax filer Under $75,000 $87,000 $99,000 Head of household Under $112,500 $124,500 $146,000 Married, filing jointly Under $150,00 $174,000 $198,000

Here's our guide for a refresher on all the stimulus check qualifications. Remember, any dependent child under age 17 will count for an additional $600. Also, if you don't qualify for a second stimulus check based on 2019 data but you would qualify based on your 2020 financial situation, you will not receive a second check this year. However, you can get that amount as a credit against your 2020 taxes.

If you qualify based on 2019 tax information but will be over the limit in 2020, you will receive a second check and do not need to repay it. Here are situations where you do need to return money to the IRS.

Some people may not qualify for a second stimulus check, even if they received a payment in the first round. If you are over the income limit, a nonresident alien or a dependent 17 years of age or older, you won't qualify for a check. The People's Policy Project think tank estimates 13.5 million adult dependents will be excluded under the requirements, including 7.3 million students.

For more information about stimulus checks, here's everything we know about a third stimulus check for possibly $1,400 or $2,000, and how people with payment problems can claim their money with the IRS during tax season 2020.