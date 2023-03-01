MacBook owners could be owed up to $395 from Apple, but there are only a few days left to file a claim.

A class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges that Apple knew the "butterfly" design used for years in its MacBook keyboards was flawed but "fraudulently concealed" the problem.

Apple introduced the butterfly keyboard design in 2015 in its 12-inch MacBook. As opposed to traditional keyboards, which use two pieces of plastic that cross each other and close like a pair of scissors, the keys on the butterfly keyboard were attached with a wing-like hinge.

The design made the laptop much sleeker, according to Apple.

But, according to the lawsuit, customers complained about "characters repeating unexpectedly; letters or characters not appearing; and/or the keys feeling 'sticky' or not responding in a consistent manner."

The plaintiffs allege the tech giant knew about the flaw for years and didn't tell customers, replace the keyboards or recall the computers. A repair program was launched in 2018, but it only replaced old butterfly components with new ones.

Apple agreed to a $50 million settlement in July 2022. The company didn't respond to a request for comment but, in filings, denied any wrongdoing.

Find out who qualifies for money from Apple, how much you could get from the settlement and the deadline for filing a claim.

Who is eligible for a payment from Apple?

If you bought a MacBook between 2015 and 2019 and had to replace the keyboard or individual keys, you are eligible for compensation.



If you're not sure if your model is covered, you can check here.

How much money could I get?

The amount you could receive from the settlement depends on how many repairs you had to have on your MacBook.



People who had to swap out multiple keyboards within four years of purchase are considered Group 1 Settlement Class Members and are eligible for an estimated payment of between $300 and $395.



You can still qualify for Group 1 so long as you require two or more topcase replacements before Nov. 28, 2024. (The topcase houses the keyboard and other essential components.)

If you believe you're part of Group 1 but didn't receive a notification, you can call the claims administrator at 855-579-1311. (You can also fill out a change of address form, if needed.)

If you had to replace the keyboard just once, you're considered part of the Group 2 Settlement Class and could receive as much as $125. You'll need to submit a claim form, though.



And if you only had to replace individual keycaps, you're eligible for up to $50. (You'll also have to submit a claim form.)

What is the deadline to file a claim?

The deadline to file a claim in the butterfly keyboard settlement is 11:59 p.m. PT on March 6, 2023.



The deadline to object to the settlement -- or exclude yourself and retain the right to separate litigation -- was Feb. 10, 2023.

How do I file a claim?

You can submit a claim on the settlement website or mail a completed form to:

In re: MacBook Keyboard Litigation Settlement

c/o JND Legal Administration

PO Box 91341

Seattle, WA 98111

For all class members, if Apple doesn't have a record of your repair or purchase, you'll have to provide proof of purchase or repair.

When will I get my money?

A final approval hearing is scheduled for March 16, 2023.



Any payments would go out after that, but the process could be delayed by appeals.