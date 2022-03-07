Will Student Loan Repayment Pause Be Extended?

William Potter/Getty Images

Student debt repayments have been on pause since March 2020 and are set to resume May 1, 2022. But President Joe Biden is still mulling whether to cancel a portion of student debt through executive action before repayment begins, according to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

"The president is going to look at what we should do on student debt before the pause expires, or he'll extend the pause," Klain said on the podcast Pod Save America March 3.

While on the campaign trail, Biden said he'd support legislation canceling a minimum of $10,000 of federal loans per borrower. However, the White House has been largely silent on the issue since Biden took office, though the US Department of Education did extinguish $1.7 in loan debt after revamping its Public Service Loan Forgiveness program in October 2021.

Whether Biden has the legal authority to unilaterally cancel student debt through executive action, without legislation from Congress, is still unclear. The Department of Education released a memo on this issue last year, but the highly redacted document offers little information for public eyes.

Federal student debt repayments have been paused for nearly two years now. Since the pause was first enacted, interest hasn't accumulated and collections on defaulted debt have been put on hold.

Former President Donald Trump first enacted the pause on student loans in March 2020 and extended it until January 2021. Biden extended the pause two more times after taking office, with his administration warning the January extension would be the last.

However, with omicron sweeping through the US last year, Biden's administration decided to further extend the student loan repayment moratorium until May 2022.

Millions of student loan borrowers "need some more time before resuming payments," according to Biden's statement last year.

Biden also called on student loan borrowers to "do their part" and "take full advantage of the Department of Education's resources to help you prepare for payments to resume; look at options to lower your payments through income-based repayment plans; explore public service loan forgiveness; and make sure you are vaccinated and boosted when eligible."