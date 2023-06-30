The US Supreme Court has struck down President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt per eligible borrower.

"This fight is not over," Biden said in a statement following the announcement of the opinion. "I believe that the Court's decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong."

On Friday, in a 6-3 split along ideological lines, the court agreed with the six state attorneys general in Biden v. Nebraska, who argued that the forgiveness plan wasn't authorized under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003.

Associate Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

Quoting the 2014 decision in the Supreme Court case Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, "We expect Congress to speak clearly if it wishes to assign to an agency decisions of vast 'economic and political significance.'"

On a second challenge, Department of Education v. Brown, the court decided unanimously that the plaintiffs -- two borrowers who claimed the Biden administration failed to allow for the traditional comment period -- had no standing in the case.

What did the Supreme Court decide about Biden's student loan forgiveness plan?

At the end of its term on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the administration's debt forgiveness plan is unconstitutional. It determined that Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona don't have the authority to forgive $430 billion in student loans without congressional approval.

When Biden introduced the plan in August 2022, he argued that it fell under the Heroes Act, which grants the Department of Education authority to waive student loan repayments for those affected by "a war or other military operation or national emergency."

The legislation was passed in 2003, in anticipation of the Iraq War. On Friday, the high court ruled that it didn't apply to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic upheaval of the past three years.

"We hold today that the Act allows the Secretary to 'waive or modify' existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs under the Education Act, not to rewrite that statute from the ground up." Roberts wrote.

Biden's plan would've eliminated up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning up to $125,000 annually, or up to $250,000 for married couples. Borrowers who'd received Pell Grants would be eligible for an additional $10,000.

According to the White House, 44 million Americans would've benefited from education debt forgiveness, with 20 million seeing their balances erased entirely.

Could student debt forgiveness still be enacted?

The ruling is a major blow to Biden's campaign promise to address education debt, but he's likely to announce new plans.

"I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families," Biden said, following the court announcement on Friday. "I will provide more detail on all that my Administration has done to help students and the next steps my Administration will take."

He may try authorizing student loan forgiveness under a different legal authority: The Higher Education Act of 1965 grants the Department of Education broad authority to release borrowers from federal student loans. But unlike the Heroes Act, it isn't dependent on a national emergency. From 2021 to 2023, roughly 615,000 borrowers were approved for $42 billion in loan forgiveness under a provision of the HEA known as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

Using the HEA as a basis for widespread education debt forgiveness would likely spark a new set of legal challenges for the Supreme Court to weigh in on.

In his written opinion, Roberts suggested that if Congress wanted to provide relief to education loan borrowers, it could pass legislation. In June, though, Biden vetoed a bill that would've blocked his relief plan, suggesting a legislative path to debt forgiveness may not be open.

When do I have to start repaying my student loans?

Payments and interest on federal student loans have been paused since the start of the pandemic, in March 2020. A provision in the debt ceiling deal passed by Congress cemented a June 30 deadline for the end of the forbearance and prevents any further pauses without congressional approval.

The Department of Education has announced that interest will restart on Sept. 1, with payments resuming in October.

Who has already received student loan debt relief?

Outside of Biden's debt relief plan, the Department of Education has already discharged billions of dollars in student loans, including for borrowers with disabilities and students who were misled or defrauded by educational institutions and through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Here's who's already received debt relief.

