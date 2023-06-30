X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Nap Outside Like Nordic BabiesBest Soundbars for 2023CNET CouponsChatGPT in the ClassroomBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies

Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

The court ruled that the plan to forgive up to $20,000 per borrower was an overreach of the executive branch.

dan-avery-6315-1
dan-avery-6315-1
Dan Avery Writer
Dan is a writer on CNET's How-To team. His byline has appeared in The New York Times, Newsweek, NBC News, Architectural Digest and elsewhere. He is a crossword junkie and is interested in the intersection of tech and marginalized communities.
Expertise Personal Finance, Government and Policy, Consumer Affairs
See full bio
Dan Avery
Supreme Court building with sign reading "Cancel" in front of it.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The US Supreme Court has struck down President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt per eligible borrower.

In a 6-3 split along ideological lines, the court agreed with the six state attorneys general in Biden v. Nebraska, who argued the forgiveness plan was not authorized under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act

Associate Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented. 

Enacted in anticipation of the Iraq War in 2003, the HEROES Act grants the Department of Education broad authority to waive student loan repayments for those affected by war or a national emergency. 

Quoting the 2014 decision in the Supreme Court case Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, "We expect Congress to speak clearly if it wishes to assign to an agency decisions of vast 'economic and political significance.'"

On a second challenge, Department of Education v. Brown, the court decided unanimously that the plaintiffs -- two borrowers who claimed the Biden administration failed to allow for the traditional comment period -- had no standing in the case.

Payments and interest on federal student loans have been paused since the start of the pandemic. The Department of Education has announced that interest will restart on Sept. 1, with payments resuming in October. 

As part of the debt ceiling deal, the forbearance can't be extended again without congressional involvement.

For more on student loans, learn how to find out who your student loan provider is.