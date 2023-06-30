Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

The US Supreme Court has struck down President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt per eligible borrower.

In a 6-3 split along ideological lines, the court agreed with the six state attorneys general in Biden v. Nebraska, who argued the forgiveness plan was not authorized under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act.

Associate Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

Enacted in anticipation of the Iraq War in 2003, the HEROES Act grants the Department of Education broad authority to waive student loan repayments for those affected by war or a national emergency.

Quoting the 2014 decision in the Supreme Court case Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, "We expect Congress to speak clearly if it wishes to assign to an agency decisions of vast 'economic and political significance.'"

On a second challenge, Department of Education v. Brown, the court decided unanimously that the plaintiffs -- two borrowers who claimed the Biden administration failed to allow for the traditional comment period -- had no standing in the case.

Payments and interest on federal student loans have been paused since the start of the pandemic. The Department of Education has announced that interest will restart on Sept. 1, with payments resuming in October.

As part of the debt ceiling deal, the forbearance can't be extended again without congressional involvement.

