Student Loan Repayment Overhaul: How Biden's Plan Could Help Borrowers for Years

On Wednesday, student loan borrowers finally received news of widespread debt cancellation. President Joe Biden announced up to $10,000 in student loan debt forgiveness for borrowers earning less than $125,000, and up to $20,000 in forgiveness for eligible borrowers who've also received Pell Grants.

Along with extending the current pause on student loan payments and interest until 2023, the White House also announced plans for a new income-driven repayment (IDR) program that could have a significant impact on future borrowers of student loans. Proposed changes would cut monthly payments for IDR plan participants in half and allow borrowers with less than $12,000 in loans to complete their payment obligations in 10 years instead of 20.

What are income-driven repayment plans for student loans, and how will the expected rule changes benefit borrowers? Get the full lowdown on how repayment plans work now and how the new IDR plan might work in the future.

What are income-driven repayment (IDR) plans for student loans?

Income-driven repayment plans help borrowers whose incomes are low when compared to their high levels of student loan debt. These plans allow borrowers to make monthly loan payments that are more affordable than their standard repayment would be. Monthly payments are determined by "discretionary income" -- or the earned money that a borrower has left after paying for taxes and essential items like housing, food and clothing.

Student loans in IDR plans are discharged completely when borrowers complete all their monthly payments for a set period of time -- traditionally 20 to 25 years -- regardless of any remaining balance on loans. IDR plans generally only work with direct federal loans, though one plan includes private loans backed by the federal government.

Four IDR plans currently exist: the income-contingent repayment (ICR) plan, the income-based repayment (IBR) plan, the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) plan and the revised pay-as-you-earn (REPAYE) plan.

The ICR plan: The first student loan repayment program, introduced in 1993, sets a borrower's monthly payment at 20% of their discretionary income, which is calculated as adjusted gross income (AGI) minus 100% of the federal poverty level. A borrower completes an ICR plan by making 25 years of payments, and the amount of loan that is forgiven can be taxed.

The IBR plan: In use since 2009, the plan lowers monthly payments to 15% of discretionary income -- in this case, defined as AGI minus 150% of the poverty level. The plan is still completed after 25 years, but a cap keeps monthly payments at or below the standard payment, in the case that a borrower's income increases significantly. IBR is the only repayment plan that includes loans in the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

The PAYE repayment plan: In effect in 2012, the plan reduces monthly payments to 10% of discretionary income (still defined as AGI minus 150% of the poverty level) and shortens the payoff period from 25 years to 20 years.

Because of a requirement to be cost neutral, PAYE has strict eligibility requirements based on when borrowers received their student loans. A new REPAYE program from 2015 expands eligibility for a pay-as-you-earn type plan. It keeps the same calculation for monthly payments, but bases discretionary income on a couple's combined income if married. It also extends the payment period to 25 years for borrowers with graduate school loans.

How will the new repayment plan work?

Under the proposed guidelines from Biden, the new IDR plan will improve on existing plans that the White House describes as "too complex and too limited."

First, borrowers' monthly payments will be based on 5% of discretionary income, instead of the current 10% under PAYE and REPAYE.

Second, discretionary income will be calculated differently to allow for an increased level of nondiscretionary income. The exact new calculations for determining discretionary income have not been spelled out, but the White House fact sheet states, "no borrower earning under 225% of the federal poverty level -- about the annual equivalent of a $15 minimum wage for a single borrower -- will have to make a monthly payment" under the new plan.

Also, for borrowers with $12,000 or less in student loans, the new IDR plan would shorten the payoff period from 20 years to 10. The Department of Education says that this change would, "allow nearly all community college borrowers to be debt-free within 10 years."

Finally, the new IDR plan proposed by Biden would cover any borrower's unpaid monthly interest. One criticism of IDR plans is that borrowers can end up making payments that are less than their accrued monthly interest, pushing their balance owed higher each month -- a practice called "negative amortization."

Unlike any of the existing IDR plans, rules for the new plan would ensure that "no borrower's loan balance will grow as long as they make their monthly payments -- even when that monthly payment is $0 because their income is low."

When will this new IDR plan take effect?

There's no definite timeline for implementing the new IDR plan rules from the Biden administration. The proposed rule will soon be posted on the Federal Register, where the public will be allowed to comment for 30 days.

Once comments have been heard and any potential revisions to the rules implemented, the Department of Education will finalize the rule with an "Effective Date" that will indicate the time when the new IDR plan will begin.

