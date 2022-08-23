The clock is ticking on the White House extending the pause on student loan payments and interest, slated to expire Aug. 31. The administration has indicated President Joe Biden will make an announcement before then, but there's barely a week left.

"We know August 31st is a date that many people are waiting to hear something from," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said on NBC's Meet the Press on Aug 21. " We've been talking daily about this and I can tell you that the American people will hear within the next week or so from the president and the department."

Even without an official word, many analysts believe Biden will continue the current freeze through the end of the year, or even into 2023.



Michele Streeter, senior director of college affordability at the Institute for College Access and Success, told The New York Times that "it's very likely there will be another extension."



Here's what you need to know about federal student loan payments, including signs that the pause will be extended, what happens to borrowers who are in default and whether Biden will push for more student debt forgiveness.



Four signs student loan payments will continue to be paused



President Biden has yet to indicate whether he will extend the pause on student debt payments, but there are several clear indications he will.

1. Inflation is still a major issue

While the country has turned a corner on the coronavirus pandemic, the White House has repeatedly said decisions about pausing student loans would be driven by what's happening with the economy.

While inflation cooled in July, food, housing and other essential services are still sky high. On Aug. 10, grocery prices were up 13.1% year over year -- the largest increase since March 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



And many economists still portend a recession could be coming.

"Excessive inflation has increased prices for almost everything and most borrowers are likely not in a position to pay off their loans," Tony Aguilar, CEO of student loan repayment app Chipper told CNET's sister site, NextAdvisor. "An additional extension also provides the White House with more time to review potential forgiveness plans."

2. Lenders were told to postpone contacting borrowers

"The situation is that we're almost 30 days away from the planned resumption and the [Department of Education] has been telling servicers to hold off on resumption communications for the last few months," Scott Buchanan, executive director of the nonprofit Student Loan Servicing Alliance, told The Wall Street Journal on July 25.

"Maybe the department expects that the White House will yet again kick the can down the road," Buchanan said.

Zack Friedman, CEO of online financial marketplace Mentor, wrote in Forbes that, in theory, "Biden could continue to extend student loan relief through multiple executive orders, creating a student loan payment pause 'forever.'"



Or at least until he leaves office.

3. Another extension could attract young voters in the midterm elections

Despite improving job numbers and the declining price of gas, Biden's approval ratings have not been great as the midterm elections approach. On Aug. 9, 55% of Americans disapproved of the president, according to Reuters.



Throwing a bone to the more than 40 million Americans with federal student loans could help boost Democrats' appeal come Nov. 8.

4. Time is running out to give borrowers fair warning

At least 60% of student borrowers -- roughly 11.5 million Americans -- made zero payments on their federal loans between August 2020 and December 2021, according to the Federal Reserve.

Back in June, Education Secretary Cardona told a Senate subcommittee hearing that borrowers would get "ample notice" on whatever decision the department made about suspending payments.



With barely a week before the deadline, it would seem unlikely the pause end as scheduled.



How long could the student loan payment freeze be extended?

If Biden hopes to engender support for Democrats in the midterm elections, he'll likely extend the current freeze at least to the end of the year.



"Our outlook ... assumes the federal student loan payment moratorium will last until January 2023," Anthony Noto, CEO of student loan lender SoFi, told investors on an Aug. 2 earnings call.



Some experts think Biden will push it even further, possibly to July of 2023. That's the earliest that new regulations governing student loans could begin taking effect.



It would also give the White House more time to try to garner support for more federal student loan forgiveness.

Will there be additional student debt forgiveness?



Biden campaigned on canceling a minimum of $10,000 of federal loans per borrower, likely capped at individuals earning $125,000 or $150,000 a year. Some Democratic lawmakers would like to see that amount raised to $50,000, Bloomberg reported.

But Republicans in Congress argue the president lacks the authority to cancel billions in student debt and have introduced legislation to block him. In addition, 59% of Americans are worried additional student loan forgiveness will worsen inflation, according to a CNBC/Momentive survey conducted between Aug. 4 and 15.

Nearly a third of respondents (30%) opposed additional student loan forgiveness for anyone.

That doesn't mean significant debt forgiveness isn't in the cards for some: Following the Department of Education's revamp of its Public Service Loan Forgiveness program in October 2021, more than 750,000 borrowers have had their student loans extinguished, totaling more than $18.5 billion as of May 2022.

Back in 2019, the Project on Predatory Student Lending filed suit against then-Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, claiming her office had stalled applications for the Borrower Defense to Repayment program, which allows federal student loan debt to be canceled if the borrower was defrauded by their school.

The Biden administration in July agreed with the plaintiff's arguments that the Secretary of Education has "considerable discretion" to cancel federal student loan debt, Forbes reported.



A federal judge granted preliminary approval on Aug. 4. to a settlement approved by the White House that would give $6 billion in debt relief to roughly 200,000 borrowers who say they were defrauded by for-profit colleges like Lincoln Tech, American National University and Keiser University.

What happens to borrowers in default?



Federal student debt repayments have been paused for more than two years, meaning interest hasn't accumulated and collections on defaulted debts have been put on hold.

Borrowers in default will automatically be given a "fresh start," according to a statement from the US Department of Education. Their accounts will be returned to good standing and any delinquency will be "cured," allowing them to repair their credit and gain access to programs like income-driven repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness, which benefits those who work for nonprofits.

"During the pause, we will continue our preparations to give borrowers a fresh start and to ensure that all borrowers have access to repayment plans that meet their financial situations and needs," Cardona said in a statement.