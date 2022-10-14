Student Loan Forgiveness This Month: Here's What to Know

Oct. 23 is looking to be the soonest date the Department of Education can begin canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form that students will use to file for debt relief.

The White House had initially said the application for student loan debt cancellation would be released in early October but has nudged back the dates for when it will start canceling debt from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23. But the imminent court decision could put the brakes on it.

Find out if you're eligible for the student loan debt forgiveness plan and see what the application looks like below. For more, avoid student loan forgiveness scams by spotting these red flags, and learn which states are taxing student loan forgiveness.

Read more: I Requested a Student Loan Refund. Now My Forgiveness Is More Complicated

Are you eligible for student loan debt cancellation?

Under President Joe Biden's plan, the Department of Education will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individual borrowers who make below $125,000 per year or less than $250,000 for married borrowers or those who are heads of households.

You may also be eligible for an additional $10,000 in relief if you received federal Pell Grants while enrolled in college, totaling up to $20,000 in debt relief.

The White House assured borrowers that debt cancellation would occur before federal student loan payments restart on Jan. 1, 2023.

How will the application for student debt relief work?

Whether you need to apply for student loan debt forgiveness depends on if the Department of Education already has your income information -- this group of borrowers mostly includes those who are enrolled in income-driven repayment plans.

Though about 8 million borrowers will have their debt automatically forgiven, most of the estimated 40 million borrowers seeking student loan relief will need to apply for forgiveness.

If the department does have your income data, it will automatically cancel your eligible debt. You won't need to do anything further.

If the department doesn't have your income details, you must complete a new application to supply the information it needs to cancel your debt.

You won't need to upload any supporting documents or use your FSA ID to submit your application, the Department of Education said. Those claims are supported by a preview of the application that was tweeted out by the official White House account on Oct. 11, as well as a PDF image of the proposed form.

Student Debt Relief Update:



Today, the U.S. Department of Education is previewing the student debt relief application form. Here’s the latest: pic.twitter.com/efSzRbions — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 11, 2022

The application appears to be browser-based, but there seems to be a mobile version as well. No one anticipates a dedicated iOS or Android app for student loan relief.

Once you submit your application, it'll be reviewed to determine your eligibility for debt relief, and the department will work with your loan servicers to process your relief. You'll be contacted if additional proof of income is needed.

What information will be required on the student loan relief application?

According to the form previewed by the Department of Education on Tuesday, the application for student loan debt forgiveness has two sections: one for borrowers' personal information and another for a sworn statement that the borrower is eligible for debt relief.

The application preview currently requires the following personal information from borrowers:

Name

Social Security number

Date of birth

Phone number

Email address

The second section of the form asks borrowers to affirm that they're requesting loan forgiveness, that they're eligible based on the income requirements, and that, if asked, they'll provide proof of income to the Department of Education before March 31, 2024.

James Martin/CNET

When will the student debt forgiveness application launch?

In an Aug. 26 press briefing, National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti said that the application for student debt forgiveness will go live in early October. He also said that after borrowers complete their applications, "They can expect relief within four to six weeks." Since then, the Biden administration has nudged back the tentative start date to near the end of October.

It's not yet clear, however, whether the agreement to postpone student debt cancellation until the proposed Oct. 23 will affect the launch of the online application.

"Borrowers are advised to apply by roughly Nov. 15, in order to receive relief before the payment pause expires on Dec. 31," Ramamurti said.

You can choose to be notified when the application becomes available by going to the Department of Education subscription page and signing up to receive "Federal Student Loan Borrower Updates," the first checkbox in a long list of education topics.

We'll update this story with more details when the application is available.

If you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can now request a refund from your loan servicer. For anyone who's not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or who still owes money after the debt is canceled -- payments and interest are still paused until January 2023.