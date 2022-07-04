Don't Let The Deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness Sneak Up on You

To date, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has now forgiven a total of $7.3 billion in student loans for more than 127,000 borrowers. After rule changes in October 2021 and again in April of this year, student loan forgiveness was extended to even more public servants -- such as teachers, government workers, first responders and firefighters -- who may have previously been ineligible for the PSLF program.

The initiative to expand debt relief to a greater number of eligible public service workers began last fall and continued into the spring, when the PSLF program improved tracking of borrowers in income-driven repayment plans and of those who were inappropriately placed in forbearance by lenders.

If you want to apply for forgiveness through the expanded PSLF waiver, you have until Oct. 31, 2022. But if you have Perkins or FFEL loans, you'll need to first consolidate them into Direct Loans before filing your application. According to Martin Lynch, director of education at the Cambridge Credit Counseling Corp., you should consolidate your loans "by the end of the first week of September, because the consolidation process can take 45 days to complete."

How do you know if you're eligible for loan relief through the expanded PSLF program? And how can you make sure to apply on time? Here's what to know about public service loan forgiveness. For more, here's how debt student loan forgiveness can affect your credit score.

What is the PSLF program?

The PSLF program, first launched in 2007, was designed to help public servants pay off their loans faster. The program works by offering loan forgiveness to eligible public servants who have made 120 qualifying student loan payments. Yet almost 99% of borrowers who have applied since 2008 were denied prior to the October expansion.

Who is eligible for PSLF?

To qualify for PSLF you must be employed full-time by a US federal, state, local or tribal government agency -- this includes the military -- or a nonprofit organization. You must have federal Direct Loans or other types of federally backed loans that have already been consolidated into Direct Loans and you must make 120 qualifying payments (10 years' worth of payments). Examples of borrowers who qualify for PSLF are workers like teachers, nurses and firefighters who serve their local communities.

Who qualifies for student loan forgiveness under the new PSLF terms?

Borrowers in public service jobs may be able to receive forgiveness for FFEL, federally backed loans made through private lenders, Perkins loans and other nonstandard or non-income-driven repayment plans for federal loans under the expanded waiver. (Note: The waiver only applies to federal loans, which make up the vast majority, or more than 90%, of total student loan debt.)

Borrowers can also receive credit for previous payments and periods of employment, such as active military duty, that they wouldn't have qualified for in the past.

The easiest way to figure out if you qualify is to apply for the limited waiver. Filling out the waiver will help you do things like consolidate different types of loans or certify previous periods of employment for credit.

How do I apply for PSLF forgiveness? Is there a deadline?

The Department of Education has a dedicated tool to help guide your application for the limited waiver. The deadline to apply for the waiver is Oct. 31, 2022, but the sooner you apply, the better. Some borrowers may not have to take any action to have their loans canceled -- but it's a good idea to confirm your specific details.

If you hold FFEL or Perkins loans, you'll need to consolidate them into Direct Loans. This process can take several weeks, and Lynch recommends completing the process "at least 45 days before filing the PSLF application." That means you should take action to consolidate no later than the first week of September to ensure you have enough time to file.

How do I consolidate my non-Direct Loans?

You can consolidate qualifying federal student loans into a Direct Loan online at the Federal Student Aid website -- you can find the application for consolidation here. This will combine your existing federal loans into one Direct Loan with one interest rate and one monthly payment. By consolidating into one Direct Loan and then applying for the expanded PSLF waiver, your past payments can now count toward loan forgiveness, as long as you are in a qualifying public service job.

Does the current student loan payment pause affect my PSLF eligibility?

No. Federal student loan payments have been on pause for over two years, currently slotted to expire on Aug. 31. Under the PSLF, each of those paused payments counts as a qualifying loan payment during this time. So, if your payments were paused for 26 months, that counts as 26 on-time payments, bringing you closer to your goal of 120.

What if I didn't receive credit for past payments?

In the past, if you had been making payments but your loan servicer had incomplete or inaccurate records, you had almost no recourse to counter their claims. Now, with the limited waiver, you can apply for forgiveness and have your payments counted toward your debt and forgiveness.

Which loans qualify for PSLF?

Previously, only Direct Loans with a standard or income-driven repayment plan qualified for PSLF. However, for a limited time, you may be able to receive credit for past payments on federal loans that did not previously qualify for PSLF, regardless of your repayment plan. Borrowers with FFEL, Perkins and other federal non-Direct Loans must consolidate their loans through the Direct consolidation program before applying for the PSLF expanded waiver.

What other policy changes should I know about?

The Department of Education said in its statement that it will continue to roll out and update its policies in the coming months as it attempts to get the PSLF program back on track.

Correction, Jan. 25: This article previously stated that private loans would be eligible for student loan forgiveness under the new waiver. That was incorrect. In addition to Direct Loans, only FFEL loans -- which are federally backed, but often issued by private lenders -- Perkins Loans and other federal loans may qualify for the PSLF waiver.