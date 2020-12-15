'Let's get this done': Top US leaders double down on stimulus package. Is a deal at hand?

Sarah Tew/CNET

The calls to pass a COVID-19 rescue bill before the end of December grow more fervent with each passing day. But just how close is Congress to a deal? Despite progress on two separate bipartisan stimulus proposals that total $908 billion, major barriers remain.

"The next several days are going to bring about one of two outcomes," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday. "Either 100 senators will be here shaking our heads, slinging blame, and offering excuses about why we still have not been able to make a law, or we will break for the holidays having sent another huge dose of relief out the door for the people who need it."

"So let's get this done," he added.

Negotiators reportedly want to submit a coronavirus rescue bill in preparation for a vote as early as Wednesday, Politico journalist Jake Sherman tweeted. The four top Congress members are also said to be meeting Tuesday afternoon about the stimulus deal.

Instead of a single $980 billion package, the proposal sets aside $748 billion for emergency funding and $160 billion for the issues most likely to capsize talks: state, local and tribal funding and for liability protection from coronavirus-related lawsuits. Splitting the proposal into two separate pieces could increase the chances of approving at least some funding, if not all, before the final remaining protections run out.

In its current form, the multipart proposal lacks a second stimulus check, perhaps in part to help keep costs below the $1 trillion figure Republicans have previously said they'd support as an upper limit.

"Congress cannot go home for the Christmas holidays until we pass legislation which provides a $1,200 direct payment to working class adults, $2,400 for couples, and a $500 payment to their children," Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, said Monday in a statement. This is what Democrats and Republicans did unanimously in March through the CARES Act. This is what we have to do today."

Sanders has teamed up with Republican Senator Josh Hawley, have vocally advocated for the new emergency relief bill to contain a second $1,200 stimulus check.

"It is an absolute mystery to me why this is not in [the package]," Hawley told The Hill. "If the Senate of the United States can find hundreds of billions of dollars to give to big government and big business, surely it can find some relief for working families and working individuals," he said Dec. 11.

President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump have also weighed in on on the stimulus package.

"There's urgent work in front of us," Biden said Monday. "Delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today." Trump called for "more money than they're talking about" in stimulus checks.

Last week, the White House proposed an alternate $918 billion package that would send $600 checks to qualifying adults, plus an additional $600 for each qualified child dependent. However, it would remove the $300 weekly federal unemployment aid that the $908 billion bill (now the $748 billion bill) would fund for four months.

Sarah Tew/CNET

"If you're sending a stimulus check of $600 or whatever it may be -- it was $1,200 before -- you're sending it to people who still have a paycheck and still have a job," Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, said on Fox News Sunday. "If you send a check to an unemployment person, you are sending to a person who has no lifeline -- it's done at the end of this month, they've got nothing."

A coronavirus aid proposal before Jan. 1 is considered emergency legislation to institute a safety net for expiring benefits that could leave tens of million of unemployed Americans without an income and millions of households facing eviction. A sweeping deal like the $2 trillion CARES Act from March, which authorized a $1,200 stimulus check for most Americans, is more likely to return to the table in early 2021, top US leaders have implied.

As complications arise, negotiations could drag on. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said if lawmakers don't pass more aid by Friday, Dec. 18, Congress could keep working through the end of the month.

"We've been here after Christmas, you know. We were here five years ago," Pelosi said Dec. 10. "People do want to get home for the holidays, such as that is. But what's more important is that we get the job done for the American people before the holidays."

Here's what we know about where negotiations stand right now and what could happen before the end of the year.

When could Congress realistically pass a new stimulus bill?



Here are some possible scenarios that could play out over the coming weeks and months, depending on how negotiations settle in Washington.

When could a stimulus bill or package pass? House votes Senate votes President signs Dec. 16 Dec. 17 Dec. 18 Dec. 22 Dec. 23 Dec. 24 Feb 1, 2021 (after inauguration) Feb. 2 Feb. 3 Feb 16 (Feb 15 is President's Day)

Feb. 16 Feb. 16

4 things that could happen with a stimulus package now

If a stimulus bill is completed this year or before Jan. 20: With an agreement made, the current House and Senate would vote before the new Congress is seated in early January. If the outgoing president then signed the rescue bill into law, aid would likely begin to go out within weeks, with certain groups possibly receiving financial help before the end of 2020.

If negotiators agree on a stimulus deal, but it fails in either the House or Senate: In this situation, Democrats and Republicans could advance their own proposals that might pass in their majority chambers but fail (or fail to be considered) by the other. In this case, Congress might try again after Biden is sworn in as president.

A smaller bill could pass now and a larger one could happen later: It's possible that a subset of programs would get funded before Biden becomes president -- for example, unemployment aid, an extension of the eviction ban or even a second check, with the new Congress revisiting other programs after the inauguration. As the sitting president, Trump would need to sign any bill passed before Jan. 20 into law for it to take effect.

Sarah Tew/CNET

If talks once again fall apart until after Jan. 20: If partisan differences keep a bill from passing, it's possible they'll restart in some capacity after Biden's inauguration in January. Here are some executive actions Biden could take immediately once president if a stimulus bill hasn't passed by the time he's sworn in.

If a bill does pass that includes a direct payment, here's how quickly we think the IRS could send a second stimulus check.

The Democratic Heroes stimulus package still matters



On Oct. 1, the House of Representatives passed a revised Heroes Act that included a second stimulus check and additional benefits, such as enhanced unemployment benefits for tens of millions of Americans. The House bill, endorsed primarily by Democrats, was not expected to advance through the Republican-controlled Senate -- and indeed did not.

Although it's not law, this bill provides the talking points Pelosi was working with prior to the bipartisan proposal and might return to next year, if another stimulus proposal picks up steam after Biden's inauguration. This revised Heroes Act has Biden's support and could figure into future negotiations, depending on whether Georgia's state runoff on Jan. 5 gives Democrats control of the Senate (Republicans currently maintain a two-seat lead).

What parts do Republicans and Democrats agree on?

Proposals from both sides have included the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses, enhanced unemployment insurance and another stimulus payment of up to $1,200 for individuals who meet the requirements. Although not every benefit would make it into a smaller bill, these other relief measures are most likely to gain bipartisan support in the coming year. The two sides also agree on more financial assistance for coronavirus testing and vaccine deployment.

Here's the breakdown of the frontrunner bill proposal so far.

For more information about stimulus checks, here's how soon you might get your second stimulus check now, what you should do to speed up the delivery of a potential second check, and what to know about the HEALS, CARES and Heroes stimulus bill proposals that could help inform a final package.