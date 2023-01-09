If you've bought Keurig K-Cups to make coffee, you may be owed part of a $10 million settlement the company is paying to resolve claims that the single-use pods aren't really recyclable. But don't delay -- today is the last day for most people to file a claim.

For years, Keurig packaging included detailed recycling instructions and a large-print tagline reading, "Have your cup and recycle it, too."

In reality, the cups "usually still end up in landfills," according to a class action suit filed in 2018 that alleges Keurig fails to "inform the consumer of the extremely limited chance that the products will ultimately be recycled."

Many recycling companies won't accept the polypropylene pods, according to the complaint, because they're too small and there's no market for materials made from them. In addition, ground coffee residue and metal contaminants often make them unsuitable for recycling.

K-Cup technology is licensed to dozens of coffee manufacturers, including Starbucks, Dunkin' and Maxwell House. The company didn't respond to a request for comment but, in filings, has denied any wrongdoing.

Here's what you need to know about the Keurig K-Cup case, including who is eligible for a payment, how much you could get and how to submit a claim.

Who is eligible for money from Keurig?

You can qualify as a class member in this case if you purchased K-Cup single-serving coffee pods for household use between June 8, 2016, and Aug. 8, 2022, that were labeled as recyclable in the US.

Proof of purchase isn't necessary, though it will affect how much money you receive.

How much can I get from Keurig?

With proof of purchase, you can request a refund of $3.50 per 100 pods purchased, with a minimum payment of $6 and a cap of $36. Without proof of purchase, you can claim up to $5 per household.

How do I file a claim?

You can submit a claim on the settlement website or print out a form, complete it and mail it to:

Smith v. Keurig Green Mountain

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC

P.O. Box 225391

New York, NY 10150-5391

When is the deadline to submit a claim?

The deadline to file a claim is 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 9, 2023.



If you received an email notification regarding this settlement on Dec. 16, 2022, however, you have until Jan. 30, 2023, at 11:59 pm PT to submit a claim.