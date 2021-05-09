It's time to file a tax extension if you won't make the May 17 IRS deadline

Sarah Tew/CNET

May 17 is the last day to file taxes. The IRS has been backlogged due to the stimulus check payments this year and in 2020. If you haven't yet gotten your paperwork together to send in your income tax return, you might want to consider filing an extension.

Why is filing a tax extension a good idea this year? Because whether or not you're expecting a tax refund, the only way to claim missing stimulus money from the last three stimulus checks is through your 2020 tax return. Why is filing an extension also important for the new "plus-up" payments with the third stimulus check? We'll explain more below, but you can also calculate how much money you're owed here.

Once you file, you may face delays in getting your tax refund, but tracking your combined refund and stimulus payment can help. We can also tell you about the new child tax credit payments, including how much you might get, as well as which families are eligible (including dependents). You can also read about what might be on the horizon with a fourth stimulus check. This story has been updated.

What to know first about filing a tax extension

If you file for an extension with the IRS, that would change your due date for filing your tax return to Oct. 15. If you decide to extend your tax filing to a later date, you'll need to file the extension no later than May 17, the tax deadline. Note that you'll still have to pay the estimated taxes you owe by the tax due date. Otherwise, you accrue interest on what you owe, which you'll eventually have to pay -- plus other possible penalties -- on top of your income taxes.

If you're waiting on a plus-up payment, filing a tax extension may delay it

If you received your third stimulus payment based on your 2019 taxes, but you could qualify for more based on your 2020 taxes, you may be waiting on a plus-up payment to arrive. However, until you file a tax return, the IRS won't have your new income or dependent information on file. If you file a tax extension, it will further delay you from getting your full payment.

Can you still claim missing money from the first two stimulus payments if you request an extension?

Yes. But you should know the only way you'll get your missing stimulus money is by claiming a Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax form (even if you're not usually required to file taxes). So the longer you wait to file, the longer it'll take to get your tax refund -- which will include your missing stimulus payment.

Will your tax refund be late if you file an extension?

The timeline for getting your tax refund -- or your refund plus outstanding stimulus money -- depends on when you file. While you have until Oct. 15 to submit your return if you've filed an extension, it doesn't mean you have to wait that long to file.

For example, if you file by the May 17 deadline, you could receive your money as soon as May 24. However, if you wait until Oct. 15, the earliest you would get money back is Oct. 22.

See our chart below for more details on when you can expect your tax refund, which will include your missing stimulus payment.

When to expect your tax refund If you file on this date This is the soonest This is the latest May 17 (last day to file) May 24 June 7 Oct. 15 (last day with extension) Oct. 22 Nov. 5

Filing a tax extension in 2021: 3 ways to do it



There are three ways the IRS says you can file a tax extension:



Option 1: Pay all or part of your estimated income tax due and note the payment is for an extension using Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, or using a credit or debit card.

Option 2: File Form 4868 (PDF) electronically by accessing IRS e-file using your tax software or by working with a tax professional who uses e-file. Make sure you have a copy of your 2019 tax return.

If you need to find a tax software service to use, and you make $72,000 or less, you can use the IRS Free File Online tool to find the best free filing system. You'll need to gather the following information: income statements (W2s or 1099s), any adjustments to your income, your current filing status (single, married, filing jointly) and dependent information. If you make more than $72,000, you can use the Free File Fillable form.

Once you enter all your information, the IRS will help determine which option is best for you -- for example, it could be IRS Free File Program by TurboTax or TaxSlayer.

Option 3: File a paper Form 4868 and enclose payment of your estimate of tax due. Make sure it's postmarked on or before May 17.

For more tax information, we spell out the difference between a tax refund and a tax return, how tax season is different in 2021 and three reasons to sign up for direct deposit when you file your taxes.