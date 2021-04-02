IRS stimulus check tracker tool update will track more payments soon. What to know

Sarah Tew/CNET

Starting this weekend, the IRS will send millions more stimulus payments to those who are still waiting for their third stimulus check, along with "plus-up" payments for those who have already received a check but got an amount less than they qualified for, the agency said Friday. Plus-up payments are a result of the IRS calculating 2019 taxes, but you're owed more for your 2020 filing. The stimulus delivery includes people who qualify for SSI and SSDI and veterans benefits. But if you're not in one of these groups and haven't received your $1,400 payment yet, you may start to wonder where your payment is -- and if there could be a holdup with your stimulus money one way or another.

The IRS has a free tracker tool to provide updates on your stimulus check payment and delivery, and sometime this weekend, the agency will update it with information for recipients of federal benefits. CNET has also asked for clarification on how the tracking tool will update people receiving plus-up payments. The online portal shows if your check has been processed and scheduled for delivery, and the way it'll arrive, such as in the mail as a paper check or EIP card (Social Security recipients aren't expected to get prepaid debit cards). The tool is also useful for flagging any issues you need to address with the IRS or your bank.

Unfortunately, you won't find everything you need in the IRS' stimulus check tracker app. It's limited in what it can tell you, such as how frequently it updates information, how much you might receive and when you can expect the check to arrive on your doorstep. If it never arrives, you may need to file a payment trace. While you're here, this is the latest talk about a possible fourth stimulus check. And if you have children, brush up on our child tax credit payment FAQ, including who qualifies as a child dependent. This story was updated with new information.

I receive federal benefits like SSI, SSDI or veterans benefits. What do I need to know about tracking my stimulus check?

The IRS tracking tool, called Get My Payment, is designed to share the status of your third stimulus check, which was approved as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package. For people receiving Social Security benefits like SSDI, SSI and veterans, the IRS and Treasury note that the Get My Payment tool will be updated with information for federal beneficiaries "the weekend of April 3-4."

To get the status of your third check using Get My Payment, enter your Social Security number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The tool will then display a message with information about your payment.

You'll be able to see:

Whether your money was sent or is scheduled to be sent.



The payment method ( direct deposit in the mail



The date your stimulus money was issued.



If it can't yet determine your status -- see more below on error messages.

It is unclear if the IRS payment tool will show the status of your "plus-up" payment. CNET has contacted the IRS to seek clarification.

Information the Get My Payment tool won't tell you

The IRS doesn't want you to call if you have payment trouble. The agency says its representatives don't have information beyond what's shown in the tool. Here's what we recommend doing to address a stimulus issue.

Can I set up my direct deposit information through the tool?

The IRS stopped sending direct deposits March 24 -- unless you're a Social Security recipient -- but even before then, you couldn't use the Get My Payment tool to sign up for a new account or correct details about your payment. Even if the IRS is unable to deliver your payment to a bank account and the money is returned to the government, you won't be able to correct the details online -- the IRS says it will resend the money in the mail.

That's a departure from the first stimulus check, when the IRS encouraged people to register using this tool.

With the IRS officially extending the 2020 tax filing deadline to May 17 and delaying processing tax returns, trying to register for a new direct deposit account with your 2020 tax return won't get you into the system quickly enough, especially now that the IRS and Treasury have begun sending paper stimulus checks. However, if you haven't submitted your taxes yet, signing up for a new direct deposit account could still get you any tax refund faster, and it could also help you receive other benefits quicker, such as a future child tax credit.

What did I get a 'Payment Status Not Available' message?

Don't be alarmed if the Get My Payment tool gives you a message that says "Payment Status Not Available." You may see this message until your payment is processed, according to the IRS. So you may not have to do anything.

But it could also mean you're not eligible for a payment, according to the IRS. So you may want to double-check your eligibility and plug your numbers in our stimulus check calculator to see if you're due money.

Why did I get a 'Need More Information' message. What exactly does that mean?



According to the IRS FAQ for the 2021 payment, a "Need More Information" message in the Get My Payment tool means your payment was returned because the US Postal Service wasn't able to deliver it.

The FAQ says you'll be able to have your payment reissued as a direct deposit by providing a routing and account number for a bank account, a prepaid debit card (the card must be reloadable, the IRS said) or a financial service account that has a routing and account number associated with it. The updated FAQ said you can also update your mailing address to receive your payment.

The tracker tool says I got my check, but I really didn't. What should I do?

If the IRS' online tool said the agency has issued your stimulus money, but you have no record of it in your bank account and it never arrived in your mailbox, you may need to take one of these steps, including possibly filing a stimulus check payment trace. You'll need to have the letter the IRS sent you. It can take 15 days for the letter to arrive in the mail.

How do I track my check if it's arriving by mail?



If your third stimulus check is going out in the mail, the US Postal Service has a free app that notifies you when it's about to deliver your stimulus money from the IRS. Called Informed Delivery, the mail-tracking service automatically scans your letters and alerts you as to when they'll be delivered. Here's more on how to set up and use the letter-tracking service from the USPS to keep tabs on your payment.

Don't lose the IRS letter confirming your stimulus check delivery -- you might need it

If the IRS issues you a stimulus check, it sends a notice by mail to your last known address within 15 days after making the payment, to confirm delivery. The letter contains information on when and how the payment was made and how to report it to the IRS if you didn't receive all the money you're entitled to. You'll need to reference this information if you don't receive your full payment and need to claim your money later. Here's how to recover the information if you lost or tossed the letter.

What if I'm still missing money from the first or second round of stimulus checks?

The IRS is no longer automatically sending out the first and second payments that were approved in 2020. If you believe you're still owed money from either of those payment rounds, your best chance of claiming those funds is to file for the Recovery Rebate Credit as part of the tax season 2020.

If you're eligible, you'll need to know the amount of money the IRS allotted you, which you can find out online or from the letter the agency mailed. The IRS said the updated Get My Payment tracker won't give you information on the first and second checks. Instead, you need to set up and check your IRS account for information on those two payments.

For more stimulus check details, here's everything to know about the third check. Here's every way the March 2021 stimulus bill can benefit you And this is what we know so far about whether a fourth stimulus check could happen.