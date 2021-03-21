IRS stimulus check 3 tracker tool: How to use Get My Payment, what it will and won't say

Sarah Tew/CNET

Has the IRS processed your third stimulus check yet and scheduled it for delivery? When and how will you know? Sure, you could repeatedly check your bank account for a direct deposit or your mailbox for a paper check or EIP card. But we recommend starting with the IRS' free online tool you can use to get more information about your $1,400 payment. In addition to tracking your money, the tool can also flag problems with your new stimulus check.

If any issue develops with processing your stimulus money, the tracker tool will be the IRS' main way of communicating with you. Just keep in mind the information provided can be a bit tricky to decipher at times. For example, it may not tell you outright if you qualify for a stimulus check or not. There are also certain ground rules to know about the limitations on the kind of info you will and won't get from the portal. In addition, we point you toward another free tool to track delivery of a mailed stimulus check.

As of March 17, the IRS says it delivered more than 90 million and 150,000 paper checks. That means tens of millions more stimulus checks are yet to be delivered in batches over the coming weeks. We'll tell you what you need to know about the tracker tool. While you're here, this is the latest talk about a fourth stimulus check. This story was recently updated.

IRS Get My Payment tool's update schedule, what to know



The IRS tracking tool, called Get My Payment, is designed to share the status of your third stimulus check, which was approved as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package. To get the status of your third check, enter your Social Security number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The tool will then display a message with information about your payment.

What the tool will tell you:

Whether the money was sent.



The payment method ( direct deposit in the mail



The date your stimulus money was issued.



If it can't yet determine your status -- more below on error messages.

What Get My Payment won't say:

How much stimulus money you're getting (calculate here)

Details about the first two stimulus checks approved in 2020.

Hourly updates -- the status information is updated once daily and usually overnight.

The IRS doesn't want you to call them if you have a payment problem. The agency says its representatives don't have information beyond what's shown in the tool.

Sorry, you can't register for direct deposit using the Get My Payment tool

If you don't have a direct deposit account already set up with the federal government, the IRS tool doesn't have a feature to add it. That's a departure from the first stimulus check. Even if the IRS is unable to deliver your payment to a bank account and it's returned, you won't be able to correct the details online -- the IRS says it will resend the money in the mail.

With the IRS officially extending the 2020 tax filing deadline to May 17 and delaying processing returns, trying to register for a new direct deposit account with your 2020 tax return may not get you into the system quickly enough, especially now that the IRS and Treasury have begun sending paper stimulus checks.

What the Need More Information message indicates



According to the IRS FAQ for the 2021 payment, a "Need More Information" message in the Get My Payment tool means your payment was returned because the US Postal Service wasn't able to deliver it.

The FAQ says you'll be able to have your payment reissued as a direct deposit, by providing a routing and account number for a bank account, a prepaid debit card (the card must be reloadable, the IRS said) or a financial service that has a routing and account number associated with it. The updated FAQ said you can also update your mailing address to receive your payment.

Payment Status Not Available: What this message means



Don't be alarmed if the Get My Payment tool gives you a message that says "Payment Status Not Available." You may see this message until your payment is processed, according to the IRS. So, you don't have to do anything.

However, it could also mean you're not eligible for a payment, according to the IRS. So you may want to double-check your eligibility and plug in your numbers in our stimulus check calculator to see if you are due money.

You didn't receive a third payment, but the Get My Payment tool says you did. Here's what you should know

If the IRS' online tool said the agency has issued your stimulus money, but you have no record of it in your bank account and it never arrived in your mailbox, you may need to file a stimulus check payment trace, as long as you've waited the requisite time. You'll need to have the letter the IRS sent you. It can take 15 days for the letter to arrive in the mail.

Definitely keep the IRS letter confirming your third stimulus payment

If the IRS issues you a stimulus check, it sends a notice by mail to your last known address within 15 days after making the payment, to confirm delivery. The letter contains information on when and how the payment was made and how to report it to the IRS if you didn't receive all the money you're entitled to. You'll need to reference this information if you don't receive your full payment and need to claim your money later. Here's how to recover the information if you lost or tossed the letter.

Your stimulus check is coming by post, and you can track it to your mailbox



If your third stimulus check is going out in the mail, the US Postal Service has a free app that notifies you when it's about to deliver your stimulus money from the IRS. Called Informed Delivery, the mail-tracking service automatically scans your letters and alerts you as to when they'll be delivered. Here's more on how to set up and use the letter-tracking service from the USPS to keep tabs on your payment.

You're still missing money from the first or second stimulus checks. What now?

The IRS is no longer automatically sending out the first and second payments. If you believe you're still owed money from either of those payment rounds, your best chance of claiming those funds is to file for the Recovery Rebate Credit as part of the tax season 2020. If you're eligible, you'll need to know the amount of money the IRS allotted you, which you can find out online or from the letter the agency mailed. The IRS said the updated Get My Payment tracker won't give you information on the first and second checks. Instead, you need to set up and check your IRS account for information on those two payments.

For more stimulus check details, here's everything to know about the third check. Here's every way the March 2021 stimulus bill can benefit you And this is what we know so far about whether a fourth stimulus check could happen.

