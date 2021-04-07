IRS still sending stimulus checks: When is your new or plus-up payment coming?

Sarah Tew/CNET

The latest wave of stimulus checks is here, bringing up to $1,400 per family member to another 25 million qualified people. This batch includes social security recipients including SSDI and SSI, but many nonfiler veterans will have to wait until April 14. The money is coming through mailboxes, direct deposit and prepaid EIP debit cards, and it includes 1 million "plus-up" payments as automatic adjustments (you don't have to file an amended tax form) to people who are still owed a partial payment.

More than 156 million stimulus payments are now either delivered or on their way, but we recommend keeping your finger on the delivery pulse by tracking your payment with the IRS and also with the USPS, if you're getting paid through the mail. (Here's what to look for so you don't throw your stimulus money away.) It's also important you know the estimated size of your stimulus check, so you can keep an eye out for a plus-up payment if it's owed to you -- more on that below. (P.S. keep this IRS letter.)

Some people may also run into errors that require more attention, including issues that what could delay your stimulus check and how to find missing stimulus money, including triggering a payment trace. We explain more below. In the meantime, here are nine unusual stimulus check facts, discussion of a fourth stimulus check and details on child tax credit payments, including how much CTC money you can get and who's an eligible dependent. This story was recently updated with new information.

Plus-up payment update: What it is, how yours could come



If the IRS uses your 2019 taxes (and AGI) to calculate your stimulus check, but finds it owes you more money after processing your 2020 taxes, you're due an adjustment called a plus-up payment (more below as well). If you got your stimulus payment through direct deposit, that's how you'll get your plus-up payment, too. If the IRS doesn't have your details on file, you may receive a paper check instead.

Plus-up payments will continue on a weekly basis as the IRS processes 2020 tax forms and reevaluates checks. The batch going out this week includes 1 million plus-up payments for more than $2 million.

Stimulus check payment methods now



If you're getting your new stimulus check delivered now (and not a plus-up), expect to receive it in the mail (how to track it) as a paper check or EIP debit card. However, if you're an SSI or SSDI recipient who has a Direct Express benefits card, you should get an electronic transfer. Otherwise, look for a check in the mail, but not an EIP card, according to the SSA. (More details below.)

Note that it could take days between the date the IRS or Treasury processes your stimulus money and when you receive it, especially if your check is arriving through the mail. If you moved recently, you need to tell the IRS and USPS.

Stimulus check payments so far

Direct deposit Paper checks EIP Card Direct Express Card Plus-up First payment batch -- March 17 90 million ($242 billion) 150,000 ($442 million) Not released Not released Not released Second payment batch -- March 24 17 million ($38 billion) 15 million ($34 billion) 5 million ($11 billion) Not released Not released Third payment batch, including Social Security -- April 3 2 million ($5 billion) 2 million ($5 billion) Not disclosed Up to 30 million to come Not released Fourth payment batch, including "plus-up" money -- April 7 24 million ($33 billion) 1 million ($3 billion) Not disclosed 3.1 million 1 million ($2 million)

Social Security, SSDI, SSI, veterans, more: What to know about your payment schedule

After a weeks-long holdup, the IRS is now making payments for SSDI and SSI recipients and retired railroad workers, many of whom automatically qualify for the third check. The first payments started going out April 3, with the majority of payments made electronically -- either through direct deposit or to existing Direct Express cards (PDF) -- by April 7, according to the IRS.

For those who receive veterans benefits, the IRS said it's reviewing data for Veterans Affairs benefit recipients and expects to start making payments by April 14. VA beneficiary payment information will be available in the Get My Payment tool this weekend, the IRS said.

Note that you'll most likely get the electronic payment transfer if this is how you normally receive benefits, and if you didn't file taxes in 2019 or 2020. But some in this subset of nonfilers could receive an automatic payment sooner if they got a previous check by using the IRS' Non-Filers tool, which is now closed. The SSA says this group will not receive an EIP debit card. Here's our complete guide to stimulus checks for people receiving Social Security benefits.

Track your payment status two ways



The IRS updates its Get My Payment tracker tool for stimulus checks daily. This online app shows the status of your payment, including when a check is scheduled for delivery. The IRS portal also flags if there's a problem with your payment that you may need to address, but it doesn't tell you the amount you'll receive. The tracker also shows payment status for SSI, SSDI and veteran beneficiaries. You can use a free tool from the USPS to track your mailed stimulus payment.

Your stimulus check delivery could be divided or delayed

Here's more information on problems you might encounter with your stimulus check.

Stimulus check delivery start and end dates Stimulus bill signed into law March 11 First direct deposits made March 12 (provisional), March 17 (official) First paper checks sent Week of March 15 First EIP cards sent Week of March 22 Last day to get direct deposit March 24, unless you receive a "plus-up" adjustment for 2020 taxes First Social Security, SSI, SSDI payment sent Weekend of April 3, most arriving April 7 First plus-up payments Weekend of April 3 VA benefits for veteran nonfilers April 14

IRS deadline to finish sending checks Dec. 31, 2021 (mandated by the bill) Last date to receive a check January 2022 (if mailed checks sent late December) Final claims for missing stimulus money 2021 tax season likely (in 2022)

What to do if you're missing part of your money



There are several reasons the IRS may owe you stimulus money after it sends out the third round of checks.

For example, the agency may have processed your 2019 tax return before it received 2020 tax forms and you're entitled to a bigger payment. If this is your situation, the IRS said it will automatically evaluate if you qualify for more money after it receives your 2020 tax return. It will then send you a supplemental payment for the difference between what you originally received and the amount you now qualify for. You don't need to take any action to receive this supplemental payment, according to the IRS.

If you had a baby or added a dependent in 2020, the IRS said it will also automatically send you a supplement payment once it receives your taxes this year.

But what if a clerical error accidentally left out a new dependent? Or perhaps your payment never arrived or was accidentally garnished? The IRS may provide a way to file for missing stimulus money before the Dec. 31 deadline. If not, you might have to wait a year to claim it, when you file your 2021 taxes in 2022 (even if you're a nonfiler who isn't typically required to file taxes).

How you should report a problem with your stimulus check

The IRS doesn't want you to call if you have any issue with the delivery or amount of your stimulus check. So what to do instead? Our guide walks you through how to report stimulus check problems, including checks that never arrive (try filing a payment trace), direct deposit payments that go to the wrong account and other issues.

How your 2020 tax return could affect your payment delivery date



Taxes are now due May 17. So how will the IRS figure out how much it owes you? It will calculate your total (you can also do that here) based on the most recent tax filing it's processed at the time it's ready to tabulate the amount of your stimulus check.

If you filed your 2020 taxes early and you know your tax return was already processed, your total will likely be based on your 2020 adjusted gross income, not on your 2019 AGI. That presents complications if the difference between the two years disqualifies you from getting a third stimulus check.

On the flip side, if the IRS uses your 2019 taxes and you're owed more money based on your 2020 AGI and dependents, you'll need to claim the difference at a later date. Note that if you filed your 2020 taxes after you got your stimulus payment, this IRS is working to send the catch-up payments now. (Learn more about some of the stimulus check exceptions and catches here.)

Stimulus money could still arrive through the end of 2021 by law

Although the IRS and Treasury are sending stimulus checks now, the agencies have until Dec. 31 to complete distributing the third payments. That's good news in the sense they aren't facing a compressed deadline to send out all the checks, as they did with the second stimulus check in December, which only gave them a 17-day window to get the payments out.

On the other hand, the nearly nine-month delivery window also means some people may find themselves waiting for their payment, for a variety of reasons. We'll have to wait and see how the IRS deals with any fringe issues that arise, such as the need to claim missing money.

Additional details about your check you may need to know



