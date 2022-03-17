IRS Phone Number: How to Get Your Tax Questions Answered

Angela Lang/CNET

Taxes 2022

Tax season this year is bringing thousands of dollars to families this year, from the final child tax credit payment to any unclaimed stimulus money. However, if you're experiencing issues while trying to file your taxes, or you received an IRS letter, you're likely wanting answers soon now that Tax Day is just a month away. That means it might be time to contact the IRS.

Be aware of the long call waiting times before you decide to call the IRS. Also note that the average wait time will only get longer as Tax Day -- April 18 -- approaches. There are some questions you may be able to answer on your own -- for instance, for any child tax credit questions, you can check the IRS portal for answers.

If you've gone through all your options and still haven't found a solution, we'll tell you how to contact the IRS and potentially make an appointment. For more details, here's how to track your refund through the mail or to your bank account.

Call this IRS phone number to ask about child tax credit payments, tax refunds and more

Before you make a call to the IRS, note that the call volumes are extremely high and you may have to wait a long time to speak with a representative. The IRS says you may be waiting on hold for an average of 13 minutes and that wait times are higher on Monday and Tuesday.

To get started, you can call 800-829-1040 to reach the tax agency about an issue you're having with your taxes. Make sure you have the following information on hand to verify your identification.

Your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

Your birth date

Filing status: single, head of household, married filing joint or married filing separate

How to set up an in-person appointment with an IRS representative

The IRS has many offices across the US, and if there's one near you, you can make an appointment to speak with someone in person. Here's how to schedule a meeting.

1. Head to the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Tool page and enter your ZIP code. Tap Search.

2. Choose the location nearest to you and select Make Appointment.

3. Call the appointment phone number for the office you want to visit.

4. When you go to your local branch, make sure to bring a government-issued photo ID and your ITIN or Social Security number.

Note that you may need to follow the IRS guidelines for COVID-19 -- for instance, you may be required to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and reschedule your appointment if you feel sick.

