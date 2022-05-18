Dow Plunges as Retail Stocks Sink Following Target, Walmart Earnings Misses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by more than 1,100 points Wednesday. Retail stocks took the brunt of the sell-off following big-box retailer Target's earnings report, which didn't meet analysts' expectations. Target shares were down roughly 27% as of Wednesday afternoon at just over $155 a share.

Walmart also took a hit with shares down close to 7% at around $123. Walmart also missed its earnings expectations on Tuesday. Other retailers losing value on Wednesday include Dollar Tree, Costco Wholesale, Walgreens, Home Depot and online retailer Etsy.

This is the fifth Dow decline of more than 800 points this year, all of which have occurred within the past month, according to CNBC. The market appears to be reacting to concerns over inflation as well as Target and Walmart reportedly both citing higher transportation and labor costs.

The NASDAQ saw a drop of more than 500 points Wednesday afternoon, while the S&P 500 dropped by over 150 points.

More to come.