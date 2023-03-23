If you've shopped at Ikea you could be due part of a $24 million settlement the Swedish furniture company is paying out to resolve claims it violated customers' privacy.

According to a 2019 class action lawsuit, Ikea North America included more than the last five digits of credit and debit card numbers on printed receipts, a violation of the 2003 Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act.



The receipts included the cards' first six and last four digits, according to the plaintiffs, making customers more vulnerable to identity theft.

Ikea did not immediately respond to a request for comment but, in filings, denied any wrongdoing.



Here's how to find out if you're eligible for payment in the settlement, how much money and how to file a claim.

Who is eligible for payment from Ikea?

If you shopped at Ikea between Oct. 18, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2019, and used a debit or credit card, you are considered part of the settlement class.

How do I file a claim?

Many eligible customers received a postcard or email notice with a claim number. If you have a claim number, you file a claim online.



If you did not receive a notification, you can still download a personalized claim form, print it out, and mail it to:



Richardson v. Ikea Claims Administrator

P.O. Box 6175

Novato CA 94948-6175.



All claims must be submitted or postmarked by 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 4, 2023.

How much money can I receive from the Ikea settlement?

The final payment amount for individual claimants will depend on the total number of valid claims submitted.



Based on a typical 5 to 10% response rate, though, the plaintiffs estimate it will be between $30 and $60.