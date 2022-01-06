If you paid for child care in 2021, you could get up to $16,000 back. Here's how

Sarah Tew/CNET

Tax season is coming soon, so now's the time to start gathering any important documents you'll need to file your tax return. That includes all your receipts if you paid someone to look after your kids while you worked last year. The stimulus bill passed in 2021 lets you write off a significant amount of expenses related to child or dependent care. For instance, if you hired someone to care for your kid or dependent, whether it's for day care or a babysitter or for care-related transportation, you can claim it on your taxes.

You could be eligible to receive up to 50% back as a tax break or refund for those 2021 child care-related expenses. The amount you'll be able to claim maxes out at $8,000 for one dependent and $16,000 for two or more. The catch? You need all your receipts and other monetary proof to make sure you can claim the tax break when you file your income tax return this year.

We'll explain how this child care tax credit works below. This story was recently updated.

What to know about the 2021 child and dependent care credit

The child and dependent care credit is a tax break designed mostly to let parents claim expenses from child care. For example, if you paid for a day care provider while you were working, that expense can be claimed when you file your taxes this year.

How is the credit different? In previous years, the maximum amount you could claim for multiple children was $6,000. Under the new law, you can claim up to $16,000 in child care expenses for multiple children and up to $8,000 for one child or dependent alone.

What does that mean? In brief, for the 2021 tax year, you could get 50% back for up to $8,000 of child care and similar expenses (and up to $16,000 of expenses for two or more dependents).

Before the American Rescue Plan, the child and dependent care credit was nonrefundable, meaning it could reduce your tax bill to zero but you would not receive a refund on anything left over. Now, the credit is fully refundable, meaning that you will receive money for it even if you don't owe taxes.

What counts as an eligible expense for the credit?

The law defines expenses based on child care providers, but there's some wiggle room that also accounts for expenses like transportation. The key is that any organization or person providing care for your dependent is counted as long as you're paying them. (So that doesn't include your spouse, for example.)

The IRS has relatively relaxed rules about care providers, according to Elaine Maag, principal research associate at the Urban Institute. However, you may have better luck claiming child care credits for people and groups operating in an official capacity, like a nursery school, rather than giving a neighborhood teen $40 to watch your child for a couple hours.

Qualified care providers What qualifies What doesn't qualify Day care expenses Your spouse Before- and after-school care programs The dependent's parent Day camp Your children Transportation to and from care providers Babysitters paid "under the table"* Babysitters, nannies, housekeepers



*Parents who pay their babysitters cash "under the table" should know it's risky to claim the child care tax credits since the income may not be claimed or documented by the provider.

How to claim the child care expenses on your taxes

Make sure you've got a detailed account of all child care expenses -- that means any receipts you received from day cares or after-school programs showing the expenses you paid for. Then, when tax day approaches, complete Form 2441 and attach it to your Form 1040 tax return.

According to the IRS, you'll need to report the name, address and TIN (it can be a Social Security number or the employer identification number) of the care provider on your return. You can use Form W-10 to request the information you need from your care provider.

Note that the child and dependent care credit form is built into tax software such as TurboTax and H&R Block. For example, those programs may ask if you have a child under age 13 and if you paid for child care during the year.

Here's the maximum amount you can claim in expenses per child

For expenses accrued in 2021, the IRS says you can claim up to $8,000 in eligible expenses for one dependent or up to $16,000 in eligible expenses for multiple dependents.

Keep in mind that this is a different credit from the child tax credit. The advance child tax credit payments were disbursed on a monthly basis last year. If you're eligible and didn't receive any payments yet, you can get between $500 and $3,600 per child over when you file your taxes.

What to know about income requirements for parents

To qualify, you must have earned income, such as wages from a job or unemployment. If you are married and filing a joint tax return, your spouse must also have earned income. (Exemptions apply to full-time students and people receiving disability benefits.)

For the 2021 tax year, the credit amount begins to phase out when the taxpayer's income or household AGI, or adjusted gross income, reaches $125,000. The credit is decreased by 50% for any amount between $125,000 and $183,000, where it is then phased out to 20%. This 20% lasts until the income reaches $400,000. The credit rate eventually completely phases out for families earning $438,000 or more.

What to know about dependent eligibility

According to the IRS, qualifying rules for dependents are fairly broad, but a dependent must fit one of the following criteria:

Be under the age of 13, or

Be unable to care for themselves if 13 or older (for example, if you have a spouse or older dependent who is impaired and incapable of caring for themselves, and has lived with you for more than half the year, or

Be physically or mentally incapable of self-care -- even if their income was $4,300 or more.

In addition, the qualifying dependent must have a tax identification number, such as a Social Security number.

What to know if you're separated or divorced?

Only the parent who has primary custody can claim the child care tax credit. The rules are similar to those governing the child tax credit and shared custody.