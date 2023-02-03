If You Bought This Popular Energy Drink, You Could Be Owed up to $250

Celsius is one of the fastest-growing energy drinks on the market, with revenue topping $188 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Now the fitness water company, which entered into a lucrative distribution deal with PepsiCo in August, is settling a $7.8 million class action lawsuit that alleges its claim of having "no preservatives" is false advertising because it contains citric acid.



Customers who purchased Celsius during the designated eligibility period can claim part of the settlement, but there are less than two weeks left before the submission deadline.

While Celsius maintains it uses citric acid to enhance flavor, plaintiffs in Hezi et al. v. Celsius Holdings claim a greater amount is needed to use it as a flavoring agent than a preservative.



"Citric acid still acts as a preservative even if it was intended to be used for another purpose," according to the complaint (PDF). As a result, they allege, the company created "false, misleading, and deceptive packaging."

"This case is about consumers' desire for healthier food and beverage options," California attorney Ryan Clarkson, whose firm is representing class members, told CNET in an emailed statement. "It's important that corporations make clear what's in their products, especially products consumers put in and on their bodies."



Clarkson said he hopes the settlement sends a "forceful message" to other companies about what they put on their labels.

Celsius did not immediately respond to a request for comment but, in court documents, denied any wrongdoing.



Who is eligible for a payment from Celsius?

If you purchased Celsius beverages between Jan. 1, 2015, and Nov. 23, 2022, you are eligible for compensation.

That includes original Celsius beverages (sometimes labeled "Celsius Live Fit"), Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA+Energy, Celsius with Stevia and the powdered drinks Celsius On-The-Go and Flo Fusion.



You must reside in the US and have bought the product for personal or household use, not for resale or distribution.

Clarkson said he expects there to be hundreds of thousands of claims filed.

How much money can I get from the settlement?

Anyone who purchased a can of Celsius during the class period can submit a claim for $1 per can.



If you purchased Celsius powdered drinks, which are sold in packs of 14, you can claim $5 per box.



If you have receipts for your purchases, the maximum you can claim is $250. Without receipts, you are capped at $20 per household.

Getty Images

How do I submit a claim?



You can submit a claim online or print out a claim form and mail it to:



Celsius Class Administrator

P.O. Box 4325

Baton Rouge, LA 70821

Forms must be submitted online or postmarked by Feb. 13, 2023.

When will I receive my money?

Any payments will be sent following a final approval hearing on March 31, 2023. There may be appeals, though, which can slow the process.