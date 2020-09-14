If the IRS still owes you a $500 stimulus payment, you can claim it by Sept. 30. Here's how

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're still missing a $500 payment for dependents as part of the stimulus check benefits that began in April, you still have time to claim it. If you're not sure how much money you're owed, use our stimulus check calculator and your AGI for an estimate. If the size of the check you received seems smaller than it should, you may need to request a catch-up payment.

You can use the IRS' nonfilers tool until Sept. 30 to submit information on your dependents and correct any errors from the first time around. And if you still haven't received your stimulus check, here's an IRS phone number you can use to report a lost or missing payment.

Talks for a second stimulus check are still ongoing, with many hoping that Republican and Democratic leaders can come to an agreement on the next coronavirus relief bill.

Here's what we know about claiming a $500 stimulus payment if it was missing from the first round of relief you received. This story updates often.

How do I file for my missing $500 dependent check with the IRS?

To file for your missing $500 stimulus money, visit the Free File Fillable Forms site, select Get Started and create an account if you haven't already. Then follow the posted instructions for filling out the form. You'll need to provide your full name, mailing and email address, date of birth, Social Security number, bank account number (if you have one), driver's license or state ID (if you have one), each qualifying child's Social Security number and their relationship to you.

When you're finished, you'll receive a confirmation email. Your information will then be sent to the IRS so they can work on getting a check sent out to you, assuming you're eligible.

When will I get my $500 makeup payment?

The IRS says it will begin issuing checks in October for those who meet the application deadline; you shouldn't need to do anything else. However, if you'd like more information, you'll be able to track the status of your IRS payment by visiting the IRS Get My Payment webpage. From there, you'll need to provide your Social Security number, date of birth, home address and ZIP code.

What happens if I miss the Sept. 30 deadline?

If you miss the September cutoff date, you'll have to wait until 2021 to claim your stimulus payment on behalf of eligible dependents. However, the IRS indicates that you shouldn't use the tool yet if you plan on filing a 2019 tax return (for instance, if you filed for an Oct. 15 extension), as it will slow down the process.

What were the eligibility requirements for the first stimulus payment?

To qualify, the filer must be a US citizen, permanent resident or qualifying "resident alien". They must also have a valid Social Security number, can't be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer and must have an adjusted gross income under $146,500 (heads of household) or $198,000 (married couples filing jointly).

The CARES Act stipulates a $500 allowance per child dependent in addition to the $1,200 cap for single filers and up to $2,400 for couples filing jointly. (We've calculated how much money you might be able to get if rules about dependents change for a second stimulus check.)

Here's how the IRS defines a child dependent -- there may be specific details you'll want to explore if your child dependent is adopted, disabled (of any age) or a citizen of another country.

