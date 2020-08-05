If Congress reaches a stimulus package deal Friday, this is what happens next

Sarah Tew/CNET

While the White House working with Congressional Democrats and Republicans have yet to reach an agreement on the next stimulus package, both sides have said that they're optimistic that will happen by Friday, Aug. 7.

Friday also happens to be the last official date of the Senate's August session before the chamber is scheduled to go on a monthlong recess. But even if the top House of Representatives and Senate negotiators can cement the terms of the HEALS Act, or whatever it winds up being called, by Friday, they still missed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's self-imposed deadline.

Closing the deal on the new stimulus package means voting in both chambers before the legislation lands on President Donald Trump's desk for signing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that negotiators were trying to reach a deal by the end of the week with the goal of legislation passed by next week. On Schedule, Monday is the soonest a new bill could get in front of the Senate or House.

If we look at the timeline for the CARES Act, after the Senate voted, the bill became law within three days. Here's what the next few days could look like for the HEALS Act if White House Democrats and Republicans reach an agreement on the proposed legislation.

When could you get your check? House Votes Senate Votes President Signs

Timeline #1: Legislation passes next week Aug. 10 Aug. 11 Aug. 12



Aug. 11 Aug. 12 Aug. 13



Aug. 12 Aug. 13 Aug. 14

Timeline #2: Negotiations resume after recess (unlikely) Sept. 8 Sept. 9 Sept. 10 or Sept. 11



What else could happen

If after the House votes, the Senate might disagree with a certain part. If this happens, the Senate can send the bill back to the House to further discuss changes and ask the House to agree with those changes. Both the House and the Senate, if they disagree on something in a bill, can call for further negotiations to get a final version of the bill.

Once the Senate secures a full vote to pass the bill, the legislation moves to Trump's desk. In the typical lawmaking process, the president has 10 days to either sign or veto the bill. Trump waiting to sign the bill once it reaches him is unlikely, since he signed the CARES Act about a day after the Senate passed it.

On Aug. 3, President Donald Trump told reporters that if a consensus isn't reached on the stimulus package he could take executive action to prevent people from being evicted from their homes, suspend payroll taxes and extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits.

