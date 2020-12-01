How you could still benefit even if a second stimulus check falls through

James Martin/CNET

A second stimulus check may not be in the cards for 2020, but so far, the popular, widely supported direct payment of up to $1,200 per person has a future in 2021. And of course, we still can't say for sure what will happen as Congress sprints to try to get a deal -- maybe any deal -- done.

Tuesday brought three new stimulus bill proposals, two we know something about and one we don't. The first was a $908 billion stimulus proposal presented by a bipartisan group of senators, which contained funding for enhanced unemployment aid, small business payroll assistance and more -- but no check. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said he won't bring it to a vote, and instead advanced a small bill with funding for businesses and schools; again, without a check. The third proposal, from Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the one we know the least about apart from the fact it exists.

If there is no direct payment to individuals and families this time around as a way to keep down costs and increase the chances of some amount of aid going through, it's still possible there could be another payment after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. His administration could seek a follow-up bill with a bigger price tag that could include funding for a wider variety of programs.

After being part of the debate for months, what does it mean that another stimulus check may not be part of a new bill? We look at the other benefits a new stimulus package could bring you, even without a new infusion of cash. And please read the top 12 facts about stimulus checks you should know. This story is regularly updated with new information.

A new bill could extend weekly federal unemployment checks into 2021



The CARES Act in March authorized an additional $600 per week in unemployment money for out-of-work individuals. When that program ran out in July, President Donald Trump signed an executive action that extended payments through the end of the year at $300 extra per week, until Dec. 31 or until the money for each state ran out.

With the total number of unemployed workers claiming benefits as high as 20 million, the government reported this month, a renewal of the federal unemployment assistance could directly help millions of people pay for rent, food and other essentials.

The Senate bipartisan bill would provide $300 per week in additional federal unemployment benefits for four months, though McConnell's smaller proposal appears to only extend pandemic assistance to gig workers for one month, until Jan. 31, 2021.

If you work for a small business, you may be able to stay afloat



The Payroll Protection Program, also part of the CARES Act, was designed to help keep workers employed by providing forgivable loans to small businesses to help cover wages. That means people who work for small businesses should be more likely to keep their jobs because their employer can get federal money to help keep workers on the books.

The new proposal would add $300 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. McConnell's revised Senate bill would also provide funding and let businesses who applied for a loan once apply again.

While a July study suggests the payroll program was not as effective as it could have been -- with many businesses using the loans on nonpayroll expenses and to build up savings, according to a University of Chicago study -- both Republicans and Democrats have pushed for renewal of the program targeted at the hardest-hit small businesses.

Renter protections could return and stop evictions



One in five renters are not caught up on their rent during the pandemic, a November US Census study found, making a lapse in protections potentially catastrophic to American households. Up to 19 million people could lose their homes if eviction protections aren't renewed. And more Americans could declare personal bankruptcy.

The CARES Act included a 120-day moratorium on evicting renters who were late on rent. Trump renewed the moratorium until Dec. 31.

According to the Washington Post, the new proposal guards against evictions through "rental assistance funding."

Coverage for coronavirus health care expenses



The new proposal would provide $50 billion for vaccine distribution and to pay for coronavirus testing and contact tracing. We know these issues have also been paramount for Democrats, and have been a sticking point in agreeing on a plan.

While we wait for Congress to consider the new bipartisan bill, here's what we know about the state of negotiations on another economic rescue bill, what could be holding up an agreement and five benefits going away unless Congress acts before the end of the year.