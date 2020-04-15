How to track your coronavirus stimulus check today: What we know right now

Angela Lang/CNET

Starting today, the government is sending out the first economic stimulus checks of up to $1,200 to eligible taxpayers, beginning with people who have direct deposit set up with the IRS. You can also track your payment today, through a tool called Get My Payment, the IRS told CNET (more below).

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said 80 million Americans who have set up direct deposit with the IRS will receive their 2020 coronavirus stimulus payments by today, April 15. But just because the checks begin to arrive this week doesn't mean that everyone will get their stimulus money on the first day. Those who've set up direct deposit with the IRS can expect to get their stimulus payment faster.

These one-time stimulus payments are part of a $2 trillion 2020 coronavirus relief package intended to help you pay your expenses and spur the flagging economy, as people lose their jobs and businesses shutter as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It isn't clear without calculation how much you're entitled to receive. Your final allowance depends on a line in your tax form from either your 2018 or 2019 taxes. You can follow our guidelines or use a calculator to find out, but a little legwork is unavoidable.

If you haven't submitted your taxes yet, didn't sign up for direct deposit and need a refund soon, here are reasons you might want to file taxes this week, despite an automatic tax extension.

Stimulus checks coming this week



The first checks are going out this week, arriving either in your bank account if you set up direct deposit with the IRS for past refunds during tax season, including prepaid cards, or in the mail at your registered address.

If you would like to set up direct deposit to receive your payment directly to your bank account, the IRS now has an online tracker portal you can use to set up and track electronic payments. Here's how to use the tracker to check your status.

How to track the status of your stimulus check from the IRS

If you are eligible for a payment, the IRS through its Get My Payment web portal lets you track your money.

1. Head to the IRS' Get My Payment page and tap the blue Get My Payment button to check the status of your economic impact payment. You may see a notice that due to high demand you need to wait.

2. On the next page about authorized use tap OK.

3. Now on the Get My Payment page, enter your social security number (SSN) or individual tax ID (ITIN), your date or birth, your street address and your ZIP or postal code. Tap Continue.

On the next page, the portal will show your payment status, whether it's been scheduled or if the servcice can't determine your status yet. If you've not set up direct deposit with the IRS, the service may walk you through those steps to get your check sent straight to your bank account. Here's how to set up direct deposit.

You don't need to sign up to receive stimulus money

To receive the stimulus payment, you may need to file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 if you are normally required to. You can still do that now. Here's how.

Senior citizens, Social Security recipients, railroad retirees and other beneficiaries who typically are not required to file tax returns will not need to file one to receive a payment.

The agency will mail a letter to a taxpayer's last known address within 15 days after sending the payment. The letter will contain information on when the payment was made and how to report to the IRS if you didn't receive your check.

The agency will mail a letter to a taxpayer's last known address within 15 days after sending the payment. The letter will contain information on when the payment was made and how to report to the IRS if you didn't receive your check.