How to track your coronavirus stimulus check status through IRS Get My Payment portal

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The federal government is queuing up the first wave of paper checks for those who have met the requirements for a stimulus payment, according to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. And the IRS started depositing stimulus checks into the bank accounts of millions of US residents last week. If you're eligible for economic impact money but still waiting for the IRS to send your coronavirus payment of up to $1,200, you may have questions: "How much money do I receive, when do I receive my economic stimulus check, and how will I get it?" We're going to show you how to track your status, if we can.

We'll provide step-by-step instructions on how to use the IRS' online tracker, which is called Get My Payment. Be aware that some who are eligible are having trouble tracking their payment status and entering their banking information for direct deposit -- we've asked the IRS for details, but here are some of the reasons it might not work for you. We'll also tell you what happens if you're getting a paper check in the mail.

As for how much money you should expect to receive, without doing some calculations, it isn't obvious how much you're entitled to. Your final allowance will depend on a line in your tax form from either your 2018 or 2019 taxes. You can follow our guidelines or use a calculator to find out. Just know that a little legwork is unavoidable.

How to track the status of your stimulus check from the IRS



If you're eligible for a payment, the IRS lets you track your money through its Get My Payment web portal. Due to high demand, you may see a message that you have to wait before you can access the site.

1. Head to the IRS' Get My Payment page and tap the blue Get My Payment button to check the status of your economic impact payment.

2. On the next page about authorized use, tap OK.

3. Now on the Get My Payment page, enter your social security number (SSN) or individual tax ID (ITIN), your date of birth, your street address and your ZIP or postal code. Tap Continue.

On the next page, the portal will show your payment status, whether it's been scheduled or if the service can't yet determine your status. If you've not set up direct deposit with the IRS, the service may walk you through those steps to get your check sent straight to your bank account. Here's how to set up direct deposit.

How do I know if my check is in the mail?

Last week the IRS began transferring the first stimulus payments to tens of millions of US residents who've set up direct deposit with the government. But not everyone gets an electronic transfer.

Some who haven't set up direct deposit are reporting they've been notified their checks will be mailed April 24. Those of you receiving paper checks will soon get them "starting next week," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

How do I know that my status information is accurate and what if I get an error message?

Unfortunately, confusing message while using the status tool are possible -- so much so that the IRS explains common status messages in an FAQ. You may get a message if it's impossible to determine your eligibility, for example, or your payment status is not available. We're looking into it, but so far unearthed 9 reasons why Get My Payment may not be able to track your payment status.

The IRS updates its status tracking information on who has and hasn't received their payment once a day.

You don't need to sign up to receive stimulus money



To receive the stimulus payment, you may need to file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 if you are normally required to. You can still do that now. Here's how.

Senior citizens, Social Security recipients, railroad retirees and other beneficiaries who typically are not required to file tax returns will not need to file one to receive a payment.

The agency will mail a letter to a taxpayer's last known address within 15 days after sending the payment. The letter will contain information on when the payment was made and how to report to the IRS if you didn't receive your check.

For more on the stimulus checks, here's how best to use your stimulus check and how to avoid being scammed. Here's everything you need to know about coronavirus and unemployment.