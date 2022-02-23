How to Make an Extra $500 in 30 Days

So Money (subscribe here)

The best approaches to boosting wealth should be simple and deliberate. An extra $500 in monthly income is, for most, both accessible and impactful. That additional money could help you reach a number of financial goals, such as gradually paying off credit card debt, adding to an IRA or saving up for a bigger home. Watch the video from CNET's Farnoosh Torabi to learn about six side gigs that can improve your financial position.