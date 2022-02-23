How to Make an Extra $500 in 30 Days

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi.
The best approaches to boosting wealth should be simple and deliberate. An extra $500 in monthly income is, for most, both accessible and impactful. That additional money could help you reach a number of financial goals, such as gradually paying off credit card debt, adding to an IRA or saving up for a bigger home. Watch the video from CNET's Farnoosh Torabi to learn about six side gigs that can improve your financial position.