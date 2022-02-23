Impact of Russian Invasion of Ukraine Amsterdam Apple Store Hostage Situation 3G Networks Shutting Down Spotify's Car Thing Arrives Wordle: What You Need to Know
How to Make an Extra $500 in 30 Days

Use these six tried-and-true methods to expand your monthly cash intake.

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi.

The best approaches to boosting wealth should be simple and deliberate. An extra $500 in monthly income is, for most, both accessible and impactful. That additional money could help you reach a number of financial goals, such as gradually paying off credit card debt, adding to an IRA or saving up for a bigger home. Watch the video from CNET's Farnoosh Torabi to learn about six side gigs that can improve your financial position.