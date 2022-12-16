How to Claim Money from Avis' $45 Million Toll Fee Settlement

If you rented a car from Avis or Budget, you may be eligible for money from a $45 million settlement the Avis Budget Group reached with plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit that claims the car rental company secretly charged customers for electronic toll payments.

Lead plaintiff Jose Mendez claims his rental agreement didn't specify he'd be automatically enrolled in Avis Budget's e-Toll program and charged a "convenience fee" of $2.50 per day -- or up to $10 a week -- regardless of whether he paid for highway tolls he incurred, Law360 reported.

The suit, Mendez v. Avis Budget Group, Inc. et al, was filed in November 2011 in New Jersey, where Avis Budget is headquartered.



Avis Budget Group and the Highway Toll Administration, the company licensed to handle its electronic toll payments, reached an agreement with Mendez and other class members in June 2022, and eligible customers can now file a claim for reimbursement.

Avis did not respond to a request for comment but, in filings, denied any wrongdoing.



Below, find out who's eligible for payment, how to file a claim and how much you could get from Avis Budget Group.



Who is eligible for money from the Avis settlement?

US residents who rented an Avis or Budget vehicle between Apr. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2015, and paid Avis, Budget or the Highway Toll Administration for use of their e-Toll service. (For car rentals in Florida, Texas, and Colorado, the valid period is Mar. 2, 2009, to Dec. 31, 2015.)

No proof of purchase is required if you can be paid based on the claim processors' records of your car rental charges. If not, you will need to provide proof you rented an Avis or Budget car and were charged for eTolls.

How much money could I get?

Class members are eligible for partial reimbursement of e-Toll-related fees, based on how many transitions they were charged. For the first and second transactions, 80% will be reimbursed. For third through seventh transactions, 65% will be reimbursed.

The average payout is expected to be between $9.36 and $46.07, according to the settlement website.



Number of Rental Transactions Average Settlement 1 $9.36 2 $18.13 3 $24.89 4 $31.58 5 $38.13 6 $44.61 7 $46.07



The settlement deal does not make provisions for class members with more than seven eligible transactions.

In the event that valid claims, attorneys' fees and administrative costs exceed $45 million, individual payments will be reduced on a pro rata basis.

How do I file a claim?

You can submit a claim on the settlement website or print out a form, complete it and mail it to:



Avis Budget Group E-Toll Settlement

c/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

If you received a letter or email with a Notice ID and Confirmation Code, you will be asked to provide them. If you didn't receive notification you'll be asked to provide contact information.

All claims must be submitted by 11:59 p.m PT on Feb. 28, 2023, or be postmarked by then.



The deadline to object to the settlement or exclude yourself and retain the right to file a separate suit is Dec. 24, 2022.

While the courts have given preliminary approval to the deal, a final fairness hearing will be held Feb. 23, 2022. Class members would be paid after that, though the process may be delayed by appeals.