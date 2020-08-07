How to avoid stimulus check fraud designed to steal your payment

Sarah Tew/CNET

If Congressional Democrats and Republicans reach an agreement on the next stimulus package by the end of Aug. 7 -- that's today -- the first batch of stimulus checks could be in the mail as soon as the week of Aug. 17.

Unfortunately, even amid a global pandemic, criminals don't take a break. Scammers can take advantage of any vulnerability, including a public health crisis, to lure unsuspecting people into phishing scams and mobile malware traps. Hackers can even pose as government officials to present misinformation and trick people into downloading malicious items that put their sensitive information at risk.

Here are some tips you can use to guard against scammers grabbing your economic stimulus payment -- and what to do if you think you've been scammed. We've drawn from the IRS website for avoiding economic impact payment schemes for official guidance.

Outsmart stimulus check scams

If you're asked to verify or provide financial information by phone, email or text to speed up the delivery of your payment. The IRS won't call or email you to verify your information, according to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. Only use https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments to submit information to the IRS.

If the person you're talking to via text or email uses language other than "economic impact payment." The IRS said that the official term is "economic impact payment," and scammers will likely say "stimulus check" or "stimulus payment" instead.

If you're a retiree who doesn't normally file a tax return and someone offers to submit information for you or claims you must verify information before getting your check. The IRS says no action is needed on the part of retirees to receive a stimulus check if they don't normally file a tax return.

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you get a bogus check in the mail. If the check is for an odd amount--specifically including cents-- asking you to call a number or verify information online in order to cash it, the IRS says this is a scam. The IRS said it will first deposit the payment directly into your account and then mail you a check if that's not possible. For the first round of stimulus checks, you didn't need to fill out an application or contact the IRS in any way.

If someone says they can get you your payment faster. Anyone who asks to work on your behalf promising that they can get you money faster-- in person or online-- is a scam. In addition, the IRS says you also shouldn't be asked to sign your check over to anyone else.

Email attachments that promise special information about payments or refunds. Again, the IRS will not contact you by email or text message and links within these messages could be dangerous malware or phishing scams.

If you're told you have to pay to get your check. The IRS won't ask you to deposit your check and then send them money. The IRS says that economic impact payments will be deposited directly into the same banking account reflected on the most recent tax return that you filed for either 2018 or 2019. If the IRS does not have a taxpayer's direct deposit information, a check will be mailed to the last known address on file.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus standoff on Capitol Hill

What to do if you think you've been scammed

If -- before or after a deal on the HEALS Act is reached -- you think your personal information might've been compromised, the IRS suggests checking out IdentityTheft.gov. The site lets you report identity theft to the IRS and FTC simultaneously and develop a recovery plan.

After checks are in the mail, you can check out the IRS' Get My Payment page to keep track of your second stimulus check. Just tap the blue Get My Payment button to check the status of your economic impact payment.

For more resources, check out coronavirus hardship loans and unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job, what to know about evictions and late car payments, if you could receive two refund checks from the IRS and how to take control of your budget.