How One Woman Turned Her Side Hustle Into a 6-Figure Business

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi.

Martine Berman-Wald was working in the television industry when the pandemic began and, as work began to dry up, she realized she would need to find something else to do. But what began as a casual side gig selling preowned luxury clothing out of her dining room quickly became a $300,000 yearly profit endeavor. Here's how she did it.