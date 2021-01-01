How much stimulus money would you get with a $600 or $2,000 check? Calculate both now

Sarah Tew/CNET

The IRS has begun sending second stimulus checks through direct deposit, paper checks and EIP cards to tens of millions of Americans who qualify for the new round of direct payments. There are some important things you'll want to know about the IRS' typical payment schedule and about a Jan. 15 cutoff for sending checks. While the IRS tracking tool isn't live as of Jan. 1, you can track your paper check right to your mailbox.

You'll also want to know how much money you can expect in a second stimulus check, and where the situation stands now with a $2,000 stimulus check ceiling potentially replacing the $600 maximum. We'll help you calculate how much money your household could personally receive, with both the current $600 laid out in December's stimulus bill and if there were to be a $2,000 stimulus check in the future.

CNET's stimulus calculator below follows the formula the IRS uses to tabulate your household's payment, but note that it should be considered an estimate, not a guarantee of the IRS' final check to you. The calculator doesn't store or share your personal information. We recently updated this story.

How to calculate your $600 second stimulus check total

Before you use the $600 or $2,000 stimulus check calculator tool below, you'll need your adjusted gross income, or AGI, from your 2019 federal tax return: Find that figure on line 8b of the 2019 1040 federal tax form. (If you don't typically file taxes, we share more details below.) To estimate the amount of the second check, enter all your child dependents age 16 and younger. A single taxpayer claims no dependents, and a head of household does not file jointly with a spouse and claims at least one dependent.

Calculate your second stimulus payment Use details from your 2019 tax return. 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many dependents under age 17 did you claim? Calculate

Estimate how much you'd get with a $2,000 stimulus check

Immediately after signing the new COVID-relief bill on Dec. 27 that authorized the $600 payments, President Donald Trump asked Congress to adjust the amount to a $2,000 maximum for eligible adults. On Dec. 28, the House passed a bill that would bump the amount to $2,000 and sent the proposal to the Senate, but it isn't looking likely the Senate will vote to approve the bill.

However, we wanted to provide a way to calculate your total, either as a hypothetical or in case a future bill passes in 2021. The eligibility basics are the same as for the $600 check (see below) and we've left the amount you could receive on behalf of each child dependent at $600, the same as the payment being sent now.

Calculate your stimulus payment Use details from your 2019 or 2018 tax return, whichever is most recent. 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many dependents under age 17 did you claim? Calculate

If I'm not required to file taxes, what should I do?

As with the first checks, the IRS will automatically send stimulus checks to many who normally aren't required to file a tax return -- including older adults, Social Security and SSDI and SSI recipients, certain veterans and railroad retirees. The IRS refers loosely to this group as nonfilers.

If you fall in one of these categories, enter your best guess in the calculator where it asks for your adjusted gross income.

Eligibility basics to know about the new stimulus payment

Broadly, here's who is eligible for money with the second stimulus payment. With the new law, payments top out at $600 apiece, and as you reach the upper AGI limit, the amount of your check will decrease. A family of four that qualifies, for example, could receive up to $2,400. For a complete breakdown, check out our stimulus check qualifications guide.

To get the full $600 stimulus per person, either:

As an individual without qualifying children, you have an adjusted gross income of up to $75,000 (this completely phases out at $87,000, down from the $99,000 used for the first check).

You file as the head of a household (you claim children) and earn under $112,500.

You file jointly without children and earn less than $150,000 and no more than $174,000 (down from $198,000 from the first check).

Any dependent child under age 17 will count for an additional $600.

Note, if you don't qualify for a second stimulus check based on 2019 data but you would qualify based on your 2020 financial situation, you will not receive a second check this year. However, you can get that amount as a credit against your 2020 taxes.

If you qualify based on 2019 tax information but will be over the limit in 2020, you will receive a second check and do not need to repay it.

Who isn't eligible for this round of stimulus money?

We have a list of people who may not qualify for a second stimulus check. If you are over the income limit, a nonresident alien or a dependent 17 years of age or older, you won't qualify for a check. The People's Policy Project think tank estimates 13.5 million adult dependents will be excluded under the requirements, including 7.3 million students.

For everything to know about the second payment, see what else is in the new stimulus legislation, when the IRS could start sending checks and what we know about renewed federal unemployment benefits in the new law.