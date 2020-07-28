How much stimulus check money would you receive? Here are some calculations

Angela Lang/CNET

Now that Senate Republicans have have officially presented their HEALS Act, we have a solid idea for how much you could expect to receive with a second stimulus check. The GOP's $1,200 proposal matches the amount of the first stimulus check that came with the CARES Act, as well as what House Democrats advanced with their Heroes Act back in May. If you actually receive the full payment or some part of it, however, depends on if the Congress can agree on the other details of a second stimulus package.

If the HEALS Act does become law, we know one group that will newly qualify to receive another direct payment: certain dependents who were excluded the first time around. Their inclusion could make a difference in how much money your family could receive (more below).

Here's all we know about the Senate's stimulus proposal and how much money you could potentially get based on your salary, marital status and more. This story updates frequently.

How much of the $1,200 second stimulus check would you receive?



The Senate's HEALS Act offers an upper limit of $1,200, but that doesn't mean you'll be able to get all of it. Your tax filing helps determine your share, among other factors.

The first stimulus check left out child dependents who were 17 or older and university students under 24 years old. The Republican plan would include $500 for dependents regardless of age, such as children and adults you claim in your tax filings.

The calculations can be tricky, and depend on aspects of your 2019 taxes, such as your adjusted gross income and whether you filed as single, married or head of household. Though we can't say for sure that the figures below follow the IRS's calculation, this handy calculator that The Washington Post put together for the first stimulus check could shed some light on what you might get if the HEALS Act were to pass as is.

Stimulus check calculations

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 Filed 2019 taxes? Yes Yes No No Filing status Single Head of household Married Married 2018 or 2019 tax AGI $80,00 $140,000 $130,00 $130,00 Dependents under 17 (CARES Act) 0 1 2 2 Dependents over 17 (HEALS Act) 0 0 0 2 Calculated check amount $950 $1,325 $3,400 $4,400

How the second stimulus check could change



At this point, it's unlikely for the stimulus check cap to exceed $1,200, but it's possible that individuals and families could get more money if more people qualify.

For example, the House's Heroes Act, which isn't law, proposed that more money to go to more people:

Children and dependents : $1,200 payment (HEALS Act stipulates $500 apiece).



: $1,200 payment (HEALS Act stipulates $500 apiece). Families : Households would qualify for a maximum payment of $6,000 total, capped at five family members receiving $1,200 apiece.

: Households would qualify for a maximum payment of $6,000 total, capped at five family members receiving $1,200 apiece. People who aren't US citizens: Noncitizens who file tax returns, pay taxes and otherwise comply with federal tax law using an individual taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number would qualify for a payment.

Earlier stimulus check proposals

Before the Senate's HEALS Act big reveal, these were the front-runner proposals that arose in recent months and how likely we thought they could be. Of course, another stimulus check still isn't a done deal, and anything could happen between now and the final bill.

Second stimulus check proposals Amount Proposer Proposal details How likely? $0 White House Payroll tax cut so workers keep more of their paychecks. Unlikely to replace stimulus check. $0 White House Business tax break for companies who don't furlough workers. Unlikely to replace stimulus check. Less than $1,200 White House Smaller checks targeted at low-income Americans. Unlikely, but fewer may be eligible. $1,200 House of Representatives Part of the Heroes Act passed by the House in May (not law). Likely, possibly with fewer people qualifying. More than $1,200 White House Stated by President Donald Trump. Less likely, but possible. $2,000 a month till economy recovers More than 150 economists "Emergency Money" payment for Americans to continue spending, one road to economic recovery. Open-ended payments unlikely to pass. $2,000 a month till three months after pandemic ends Sen. Kamala Harris Payments through the end of the pandemic and three months after. Open-ended payments unlikely to pass. $2,000 a month for up to 12 months Rep. Ro Khanna Monthly payments up to a year. The Senate is unlikely to agree to a sum this large, even with an expiration date. $4,000 travel tax credit White House A temporary tax credit to cover individual and family travel expenses, meant to rev up local economies. Unlikely to replace stimulus check.

When will we know more news on stimulus checks?



Now that the Senate proposal is announced, it'll go before the House for debate. The situation could change daily. Congress has until Aug. 7 to pass another stimulus bill before a monthlong recess. Here's more on the timeline, including when the IRS could send the first checks.

If you're still waiting for your first stimulus check, here are 10 possible reasons for a delay, what you can do if you think your payment is lost or has fallen through the cracks and if you could receive two refund checks from the IRS.