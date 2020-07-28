How much stimulus check money could you get? Here are some calculations

Angela Lang/CNET

Senate Republicans want to send a second stimulus check for as much as $1,200 to Americans who qualified for the first stimulus check. That's one piece of the proposed HEALS Act that the Senate outlined on Monday. Whether you actually receive the full amount or part of it depends on one basic requirement: the stimulus package has to pass as the Senate presented it.

There's good reason to suspect the $1,200 upper limit could become law. It's the same monetary figure set by the first stimulus check from the CARES Act and it's also what the House of Representatives suggested in its Heroes Act in mid-May (which never made it past the Senate.)

If the HEALS Act passes, we know one group that will newly qualify to receive another direct payment: child dependents who were skipped the first time around. Their inclusion could make a difference in how much money your family could receive. (More below.)

The congressional debate over the new stimulus package could continue until the Aug. 7 deadline before Congress breaks for a month. Here's everything we know about the Senate's proposals, others and how much money you could potentially get based on your salary. This story updates often.

How much of the $1,200 second stimulus check could you receive?



The Senate's HEALS Act offers a total of $1,200 in a direct payment. The first stimulus check left out child dependents who were 17 or older and university students under 24 years old. The Republican plan would include $500 for child dependents regardless of their age. This accounts for children you claim in your tax filings.

The calculations can be tricky, and depend on aspects of your 2019 taxes such as your adjusted gross income and whether you filed as single, married or head of household. Though we can't say for sure that the figures below follow the IRS's calculation, this handy calculator that The Washington Post put together for the first stimulus check could shed some light on what you might get if the HEALS Act were to pass as is.

Stimulus check calculations

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 Filed 2019 taxes? Yes Yes No No Filing status Single Head of household Married Married 2018 or 2019 tax AGI $80,00 $140,000 $130,00 $130,00 Dependents under 17 (CARES Act) 0 1 2 2 Dependents over 17 (HEALS Act) 0 0 0 2 Calculated check amount $950 $1,325 $3,400 $4,400

How could the second stimulus check change?



At this point, it's unlikely for the stimulus check cap to exceed $1,200, but it's possible that individuals and families could get more money if more people qualify.

For example, the House's Heroes Act, which isn't law, proposed that more money to go to more people:

Children and dependents : $1,200 payment (HEALS Act stipulates $500 apiece).



: $1,200 payment (HEALS Act stipulates $500 apiece). Families : Households would qualify for a maximum payment of $6,000 total, capped at five family members receiving $1,200 apiece.

: Households would qualify for a maximum payment of $6,000 total, capped at five family members receiving $1,200 apiece. People who aren't US citizens: Noncitizens who file tax returns, pay taxes and otherwise comply with federal tax law using an individual taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number would qualify for a payment.

Past stimulus check proposals

Before the Senate's HEALS Act unveiling, these were the front-runner proposals that arose in recent months and how likely we thought they could be. Of course, another stimulus check still isn't a done deal, and anything could happen between now and the final bill.

Second stimulus check proposals Amount Proposer Proposal details How likely? $0 White House Payroll tax cut so workers keep more of their paychecks. Unlikely to replace stimulus check. $0 White House Business tax break for companies who don't furlough workers. Unlikely to replace stimulus check. Less than $1,200 White House Smaller checks targeted at low-income Americans. Unlikely, but fewer may be eligible. $1,200 House of Representatives Part of the Heroes Act passed by the House in May (not law). Likely, possibly with fewer people qualifying. More than $1,200 White House Stated by President Donald Trump. Less likely, but possible. $2,000 a month till economy recovers More than 150 economists "Emergency Money" payment for Americans to continue spending, one road to economic recovery. Open-ended payments unlikely to pass. $2,000 a month till three months after pandemic ends Sen. Kamala Harris Payments through the end of the pandemic and three months after. Open-ended payments unlikely to pass. $2,000 a month for up to 12 months Rep. Ro Khanna Monthly payments up to a year. The Senate is unlikely to agree to a sum this large, even with an expiration date. $4,000 travel tax credit White House A temporary tax credit to cover individual and family travel expenses, meant to rev up local economies. Unlikely to replace stimulus check.

When will we know more stimulus check news?



Now that the Senate proposal is announced, it'll go before the House for debate. The situation could change daily. Congress has until Aug. 7 to pass another stimulus bill before a monthlong recess. Here's more on the timeline, including when the IRS could send the first checks.

If you're still waiting for your first stimulus check, here are 10 possible reasons for a delay and what you can do if you think your payment is lost or has fallen through the cracks.