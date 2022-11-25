Black Friday is here. And just as important to the deals you can get on gifts at major retailers today are the food deals you can snag as you shop. Black Friday is the Olympics of shopping. And you wouldn't run a marathon without proper fuel, would you? Don't fret: Some of your favorite chains are offering free food, discounts and gift card deals on Nov. 25 and beyond.

The original Black Friday was hardly a celebratory event: A stock market crash on Friday, Sept. 24, 1869, that sent thousands into bankruptcy. The earliest known use of the term to describe the day after Thanksgiving was in a 1951 issue of Factory Management and Maintenance, The Atlantic has reported.

In that case, it was a dig at employees calling in sick: "'Friday-after-Thanksgiving-itis' is a disease second only to the bubonic plague in its effects," the article warns. "The shop may be half empty, but every absentee was sick -- and can prove it."



It wasn't until the 1980s that Black Friday became associated with a boost in retail sales -- soon followed by Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday.



Whether you're hitting the mall or warming up your web browser, fortify your stamina -- or maybe cross someone off your gift list -- with one of these Black Friday food deals.

For more on Black Friday, get the scoop on deals on Echo, AirPods and more and find out what hours your favorite shops are keeping on Nov. 25.

Applebee's

Through the end of the year, get a free $10 Applebee's gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card.



Bobo's



Bobo's

Bobo's is taking 30% off all online orders of its oat bars, bites and toaster pastries through Nov. 29 when you use promo code OATS30.

Checkers

Checkers & Rally's are offering a chance to win free fries for life with a "Black FryDay" contest. (Actually, the winner gets roughly $11,000, equal to the cost of a large order of fries every week for 25 years.)

To enter, comment on this Checkers Instagram post and look for a direct message with an entry form to complete. Fans who share the Checkers post and tag @checkersrallys and #BlackFryDay on Instagram get an additional entry.

Entrants also get a digital coupon for a free large order of Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries -- no purchase necessary.

The Cheesecake Factory

Black Friday is just the start of the holiday shopping season, so to help fortify you for the work ahead, The Cheesecake Factory is launching a promotion on Cyber Monday: From Nov. 28 to Dec. 1 and again from Dec. 5 through 8, get $10 off $50 orders when you use promo code FESTIVE on the restaurant's website or DoorDash.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Use promo code BFCM15 through Cyber Monday to get 15% off orders of $50 at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. If you're spending more, use code BFCM25 for 20% off orders of $65 or more and 25% off orders of $70 or more -- and get free shipping, too.

Del Taco

Through the end of November, Del Taco is hosting 21 Days of Cheesetacular Deals on the Del Yeah! App.



On Black Friday, get a free stuffed quesadilla taco meal when you order another one at regular price.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts

On Black Friday, Duck Donuts is offering a BOGO deal on all hot and cold coffee drinks in-shop and online, with code FRIDAY22 at checkout.

The first 200 guests to visit their local Duck Donuts on Nov. 25 will receive coupons for $5 off an order of three dozen donuts and $10 off an order of five dozen donuts, valid through the end of the year. You might want to consider the Holiday Assortment, with green mint icing and crushed peppermint sprinkles.

Dunkin'

Dunkin'

Nothing like a free coffee to reenergize you on Cyber Monday: On Nov. 28, Dunkin' Rewards members get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Dunkin' is also offering reward members a free Wake-Up Wrap or bakery item with the purchase of a medium drink and a free order hash browns with any breakfast sandwich.

El Pollo Loco

From Nov. 25 through Nov. 29, when you buy a $100 gift card from El Pollo Loco, get a free bonus gift card worth $25.

Godiva

Get 40% off on select chocolate assortments from Godiva, including peppermint bark, a chocolate Advent calendar and the Spirit of the Season gift basket, filled with truffles, cherry cordials, Belgian chocolates, ornaments and more.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box's new $10 Fan Favs Boxes include 13 tiny tacos, 5 mini-churros, onion rings and a large order of curly fries -- plus buttermilk ranch and avocado-lime dips. Through Black Friday, get a free Fan Fav Box when you order another one at regular price on the Jack in the Box app.



And get 20% off your order when you sign up for Jack Pack rewards.

Jamba

Jamba

On Black Friday, buy one Jamba smoothie and get another one at half price. You might want to try the new Merry Orange Cranberry Smoothie, a mix of cranberry and citrus flavors with creamy coconut whip.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, you can get $2 off two smoothies, juices or Jamba bowls -- followed by 20% off any order of $25 or less on Cyber Monday.

Plus, Jamba Rewards members enjoy free delivery on online orders from now through Nov. 25.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

On Black Friday, Krispy Kreme is rolling out its 2022 Santa's Bake Shop collection, which includes new offerings like a Sugar Cookie Doughnut, Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut and a Red Velvet Cake Doughnut -- plus returning favorites like Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles and Santa Belly, a cream-filled doughnut made to look like Santa's outfit.

On Cyber Monday, if you order a dozen doughnuts on the Krispy Kreme website, you get a dozen Original Glazed for just $2.

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Through Nov. 28, La Colombe is offering 30% off coffee beans, canned lattes and everything else on its website.

The deal is also valid Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 at La Colombe's cafes, located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego and Washington, DC.

Levain

Levain Bakery

The beloved New York bakery is offering 20% off online orders of 8 and 12 packs of cookies through Black Friday when you use code BLACKFRIDAY22 on the Levain website.

McAlister's Deli

On Black Friday, McAlister's Deli rewards members get free delivery -- and a free dessert -- when they use rewards code TREATME2022.

Moe's Southwest Grill

For every $25 spent on a Moe's gift card through Dec. 28, you'll receive $5 in Moe Rewards, which can be redeemed Jan. 1 through Feb 28, 2023.

Mozaics Chips

From Nov. 24 to 28, these organic chips are 20% off when you order on Amazon Prime. (No code needed.)

Available in 6-, 12- and 24-packs, Mozaic Chips are made with potatoes and other veggies and come in sea salt, BBQ and salsa flavor.

Peet's

Peets

Get a caffeine boost before hitting your Christmas list with 20% off everything on the Peet's website through Dec. 4 when you use promo code BF2022 at checkout. Try one of Peet's seasonal favorites like the Peppermint Mocha or the Holiday Spice Latte.

Plus, from Black Friday, Nov. 25, through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, Peet's is offering a buy one, get one half-off deal in-store and online. The coffee chain is also giving triple points to Peetnik loyalty rewards members.

Pieology

Buy a $25 gift card from Pieology by Dec. 31, and get a $5 gift card for free.

Popeyes

Black Friday

Popeyes is celebrating "Black-ened Friday" by giving away a free chicken sandwich with the purchase of any Chicken Sandwich Combo on the Popeyes app or website between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4.

Need a suggestion? Popeyes new Blackened Chicken Sandwich features a marinated chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and the classic house sauce or spicy mayo.



Potbelly

Starting on Black Friday, the popular sandwich chain is offering $5 off every $25 gift card bought through the end of the year.



On Cyber Monday, Potbelly Perks loyalty members get 500 bonus points -- that's halfway to a free entree. Sign up now and get a free sandwich after your first order. (Might we suggest the Eggnog Shake?)

Qdoba

Qdoba

Qdoba is launching a holiday shop at 8 a.m. PT on Black Friday, with sweaters, dog shirts, onesies, hoodies and more. The 3-cheese and diablo candles sell for $15 each or $25 as a set.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster

Red Lobster's 2022 holiday collection includes a snow globe, Christmas ornaments and a unisex Cheddar Bay Sleigh Ugly Sweater with an insulated pocket to hide a stash of warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Available through Dec. 31 -- or while supplies last -- at RedLobsterShop.com.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members can get $10 off orders of $50 from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, or $15 off orders of $75 and $20 off orders of $100 when ordering on the app or website.

Schlotzsky's



From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, every $25 purchased in Schlotzsky's gift cards gives you two $5 eRewards.

Shake Shack

Through Nov. 30, Shake Shack is offering buy-one, get-one free milkshakes when you order through the app or website using promo code SHAKENIGHT. The offer is good daily between 8 p.m. and close.

And get free delivery through Dec. 31 when you use promo code GETSHACK on the Shake Shack app.

Smashburger

For every $25 you spend in-store or online at Smashburger through Jan. 2, 2023, you'll get $5 in SmashCash points, good toward fries, wings, milkshakes and other menu items.

Starbucks

Starbucks

For a limited time, Starbucks Holiday Swirl Tumblers are marked down from $16.95 to $11.95. It's a gift that keeps on giving, as rewards members earn 25 Stars and 10 cents off their drink when they bring in a reusable tumbler for their drink.

The ubiquitous coffee chain has also brought back its refill tumbler, last seen in 2019. For $64.95, it gets you a free grande coffee or tea -- hot or iced -- every day in January.



Also back are one-pound bags of its whole-bean Thanksgiving Blend coffee, with notes of candied pecans and sage. Redeemable for 400 Stars at participating Starbucks locations.

Taco Bell

Get free quesadilla on your first Taco Bell order via DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub when you spend $15 or more through Nov. 30. (That's also when the fan-favorite Enchirito leaves the menu again.)

Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats is offering free delivery on orders of $30 or more from Black Friday through Cyber Monday when you order via the app or website.

Tim Hortons

Through Dec. 12, Tim Hortons rewards members can get a medium Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp for just $1 when using the app or website.

Veggicopia Dips

Veggicopia

From Nov. 24 to 28, packages of Veggicopia's single-serve hummus and black bean dip are 20% off when you order on Amazon Prime. (No code needed.)

Wendy's

Get a free order of fries with any carryout purchase made through the Wendy's app through Nov. 27. Don't want fries? You can also get $4 off any purchase over $20.

White Castle

On Black Friday, Get $2 off any White Castle 10 sack. Then, on Cyber Monday, get free delivery on sweaters, ornaments, coffee mugs and everything else in White Castle's online House of Crave shop.

For more on Black Friday, here are the best Black Friday deals under $25 and our cheat sheet for scoring the best prices this weekend.