Here's How to See What Your Social Security COLA Increase Amount Is for 2023

If you receive Social Security benefits, you've probably heard about that big cost-of-living adjustment increase coming your way next year. For those who created an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15, you can finally see how much extra you'll be getting. If you did, we'll explain below how to find the document with your COLA increase. If you don't have an account, don't worry. You'll receive a letter in the mail with this information.

A My Social Security account will show you your current or expected future benefits, based on your expected retirement age and your work history. You can also get documents for filing your taxes, request a benefit verification letter or change your mailing address and other personal information.

Here's how to access your Social Security benefits online, and what sort of information and features you'll be able to access with your My Social Security account. If you receive benefits now, here's the Social Security payment schedule for December. Also, Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.

How can I see my cost-of-living adjustment for 2023?

If you set up your My Social Security account online by Nov. 15, you can now see how much your benefits will be increased for 2023. Just log in to your My Social Security account and check the message center to view the document that has all the details about your new 2023 benefit amount.

The document should tell you how much your monthly benefit is before and after deductions, and when you'll get your first payment with the COLA increase.

If you didn't sign up for a My Social Security account, keep an eye on your mailbox because you'll receive a COLA notice in the mail sometime this month.

Note that your higher Social Security payment will take effect in January 2023. If you're a Supplemental Security Income beneficiary, your first increased payment will be on Dec. 30.

Create a My Social Security account

To see all of your Social Security benefits online, you'll first need to create a My Social Security account. Here's what to do.

1. Go to ssa.gov on your browser and click Learn about my account next to my Social Security account.

2. Next, click Create an Account.

3. You'll be prompted to sign in with your ID.me account or login.gov account unless you created an account before Sept. 18, 2021. Note that you'll need to create one of those accounts if you don't have one.

4. Once you have an account, you'll need to agree to the terms of service to continue.

5. Next, you'll need to verify your identity. The Social Security Administration will send a one-time security code to your email that you'll need to enter within 10 minutes to continue to your account.

You should now have access to all of your Social Security statements and other details online.

Social Security information you can see online

When you sign in to your online account, you'll be able to view your Social Security statements. If you don't yet receive benefits, you'll see an estimate of the amount you could receive when you do retire.

There's a table that shows your monthly benefit amounts if you retire -- for instance, if you were born in 1960 or later, your chart may show retirement at 62 years old (early), 67 years old (full) and 70 years old (delayed). Note that these retirement ages may change in the future. The longer you wait to retire, the more money you could receive per month.

You can also see your eligibility and earnings information. If you've worked at least 10 years, you'll have enough work credits -- you need 40 -- to receive benefits. If you click on Review your Earnings Record, you'll see your taxed Social Security and Medicare earnings for each year you worked.

What else can you do with a My Social Security account?

There are several things you can do from your My Social Security account.

Request a Social Security card replacement

Start your retirement application.

Start a disability application, if you're unable to work for one year or more due to a medical condition.

Calculate benefits for a current or former spouse, based on your earnings record.

Check the status of your retirement or disability application.

Request a Benefit Verification letter showing your payments or lack thereof.



Report your wages if you work and get Social Security Disability Insurance.



