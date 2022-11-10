Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023

Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%.

"A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.



In fact, the COLA has only risen above 7% five times since 1975, when it was introduced. By comparison, the 2022 COLA was 5.9%.

The annual adjustment is determined by shifts in the Consumer Price Index, which charts year-over-year price fluctuations for goods and services in the third quarter of the year.



Read on to learn all about 2023 Social Security benefits, including how much more you'll be getting, when the increase will appear in your check and if its enough to help seniors combat inflation.

For more on Social Security, learn how to access your payments online and how benefits are calculated.



What is the cost of living adjustment (COLA)?

Since 1975, Social Security benefits have been adjusted automatically each year, based on fluctuations in inflation, as determined by the Consumer Price Index For Urban Wage Earners And Clerical Workers. The Social Security Administration compares the average CPI-W in the three months of the third quarter of the current year to the same timeframe in the year prior.



"The COLA increase is a valuable feature that keeps retirees from truly being tied to a 'fixed income' when managing expenses," Rob Williams, managing director of financial planning at Charles Schwab, told CNET.



The benefit increase is based on third-quarter changes to the Department of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. The CPI was 8.5% in July and dipped down to 8.3% in August before hitting 8.2% in September.



How much will Social Security benefits increase in 2023?

The 2023 COLA is 8.7%. Here's how that breaks down for different groups, according to the Social Security Administration.





Category Average monthly increase Average 2023 check Retiree $146 $1,827 Worker with disabilities $119 $1,483 Senior couple, both receiving benefits $238 $2,972 Widow(er) $137 $1,704 Widow(er) with two children $282 $3,520



Predictions fluctuated greatly earlier this year: In June, the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated benefits would increase as much as 10.8%.

In July, Marc Goldwein, the organization's senior policy director, predicted that if inflation remained on its then-current trajectory, the increase would be 11.4%, the highest ever. But, by August, Richard Johnson, director of the retirement policy program at the Urban Institute, told AARP that "somewhere in the 9% range is probably a reasonable guess."

When will I know what my benefits are for 2023?

Beneficiaries should receive letters in December detailing their specific benefit rate for next year. If you miss this letter, you can still verify your increase via the My Social Security website.

When will I see the increase in my Social Security check?

The COLA goes into effect with December benefits, which appear in checks received in January 2023.



Social Security payments are made on Wednesdays, following a rollout schedule based on the beneficiary's birth date. So if you were born from the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits are paid on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your checks are paid on the third Wednesday, and you'll see your first COLA increase on your Jan. 18 check.

Those born between the 21st and the end of the month receive benefits on the fourth Wednesday, which, in 2023, is Jan. 25.

Is the increase in benefits next year enough?

While next year's adjustment is the highest in more than 40 years, not everyone believes it's sufficient to deal with ongoing inflation: According to a poll of 750 retirees by The Motley Fool, 55% said the 2023 COLA should have been higher.



Some critics argue the metric used to calculate the annual adjustment -- the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W -- isn't an accurate bellwether for seniors' economic needs.

A bill sponsored by Rep. John Larson would link the COLA to the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly, which puts greater emphasis on the price of health care, housing and other goods and services that have a greater impact on older Americans.



"The truth is, the COLA has not kept up with inflation for years because the current formula does not accurately reflect seniors' expenses," Larson said in a statement in September.



How many seniors rely on Social Security for a majority of their income is highly debated: A 2017 report released by the Social Security Administration claimed that only 19.6% of Americans 65 relied on their benefits checks for at least 90% of their income.

In 2020, though, the National Institute for Retirement Security put that figure at close to 40%. And an August 2022 survey from the Senior Citizen League found that 54% of older Americans relied on Social Security for at least 90% of their income, according to data Johnson provided to CNET.