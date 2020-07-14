Here are the best last-minute deals and discounts for filing your taxes

Tax season ends Wednesday. The IRS pushed back the tax filing due date to July 15 from its usual April 15 deadline in response to the coronavirus pandemic. If you're a last-minute filer, tax prep vendors have some deals to save you money, including free services, discounts, support for essential workers and even an Amazon gift card for referrals.

If your income situation is relatively simple and you don't exceed the income limit, you may be eligible to file online and for free. The IRS provides a list of free tax prep options and CNET has lots of information about how to file your taxes online. Read on for our roundup of deals and promotions to save money when you file your taxes in 2020.

TurboTax Free tax filing has always been an option if you don't mind doing the paperwork, but TurboTax is making it even easier with its W-2 import tool for free. Filing can be even quicker if you filed with it last year or have TurboTax import your info from another tax software.

H&R Block If your income situation is complicated (i.e., if you're a freelancer, small business owner or if you have investments) you may need H&R Block more in-depth online tax tools, now 25% off till tax day. This offer is good until July 15.

Jackson Hewitt Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro From Home is the perfect plan if you'd rather have someone else do the legwork for you. Simply upload all your docs from home, get on a chat with its tax professionals, and your taxes will be ready in 24 hours or it's free. Now all Tax Pro From Home plans are 50% off, starting at $25 plus state fee.

TaxAct Know another procrastinator? Help out by referring your friends to TaxAct and receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card (per referral) for your trouble. They also win by getting 20% off TaxAct's federal filing products.

TaxSlayer TaxSlayer's Classic plan covers most tax situations and includes its W-2 import tool. State filing is an additional $39 per state.

