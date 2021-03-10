Here are mortgage rates for March 10, 2021: Rates increase

Jim Lane/Getty

A variety of major mortgage rates boasted increases today. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates dropped, interest rates on 30-year fixed mortgages grew. We also saw a rise in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

Here are mortgage rates for different types of loan

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.20%, which is a growth of 7 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) 30-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.48%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point compared to a week ago. You'll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. Its advantages typically include being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.24%, an increase of 10 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM might be a good option. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.20% 3.13% +0.07 15-year fixed rate 2.48% 2.49% -0.01 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.98% 3.00% -0.02 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.26% 3.20% +0.06

Today's mortgage interest rates

Rates accurate as of March 10, 2021.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to take into account your current finances and your goals when trying to find a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only thing that affects the cost of your home -- be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should speak with a variety of lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage loan for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are the same for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a certain number of years (typically five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One important factor to consider when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on living in your new home for quite some time. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your home for a couple years. The "best" loan term is entirely dependent on your own situation and goals, so be sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.