Here are all the qualifications that may change with a new stimulus check

The stimulus check qualifications may change in a second payment -- so you won't automatically be eligible if you got the first check. And to make matters worse, eligibility rules for a second check could actually become even more convoluted depending on the final results of Tuesday's election. A new economic rescue bill could include assistance for more people, but we will have to wait and see what ends up in the final stimulus package.

Factors that come into play when eligibility rules are set include your yearly income, age, number of dependents, child support situation, tax status, citizenship and the age of people in a household. Some people may even be able to claim a catch-up first stimulus check for missing dependents or if they're in the prison system. We break it all down below and frequently update this story.

Read more: Nobody can take your stimulus check away, right? Not quite

Next stimulus checks: What to expect

Every qualification change that could come in a new bill



The final results for the presidential and congressional elections are still up in the air -- and may be for days -- and could affect the scope of an another stimulus bill. But we can look over the most recent proposals from Republicans and Democrats to get an idea for which requirements could change from the first CARES Act to a second economic assistance bill.

Definition of a dependent: The CARES Act capped eligible dependents as kids age 16 and younger. One proposal this summer expanded the definition to any dependent -- child or adult -- you could claim on federal taxes. That means families with older kids or older adults at home could potentially see $500 more in their check total per individual.

More money per child dependent: The current White House proposal would keep the definition of a child dependent, but increase the sum per individual to an extra $1,000 on the final household check. Here's how to estimate your total stimulus money and here's the IRS' formula for families.

Stop seizing overdue child support: The Democrats this summer pushed to let a parent who owed child support receive a payment; the original CARES Act allowed the government to redirect payments to cover overdue support.

More clarity on people who are incarcerated: After months of back and forth, the IRS is now sending checks to those who are incarcerated and eligible for a payment. A Republican plan this summer would have excluded the payments.

Noncitizens: The CARES Act made a Social Security number a requirement for a payment. Other proposals would have expanded the eligibility to those with an ITIN instead of a Social Security number because they are classified as a resident or nonresident alien. A Republican plan this summer would have excluded those with an ITIN.

The income limits from the first check could apply to the next

Under the CARES Act, here are the income limits, based on your adjusted gross income for the previous year, that would qualify you for a stimulus check, assuming you met all the other requirements. (More below for people who don't normally file taxes.)

You're a single tax filer and earn less than $99,000

You file as the head of a household and earn under $146,500

You file jointly with a spouse and and earn less than $198,000 combined

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has a stimulus plan for the US

Who could qualify for a second stimulus check Qualifying group Likely to be covered by the final bill Individuals An AGI of less than $99,000 (Same as CARES) Head of household An AGI of less than $146,500 (Same as CARES) Couple filing jointly An AGI less than $198,000 (Same as CARES) Dependents of any age No limit (HEALS proposal; up to 3 in Heroes) US citizens living abroad Yes, same as CARES Citizens of US territories Likely, with payments handled by each territory's tax authority (CARES) SSDI and tax nonfilers Likely, but with an extra step to file (more below) Uncertain status Could be set by court ruling or bill Incarcerated people Excluded under CARES through IRS interpretation, judge overturned Undocumented immigrants Qualifying "alien residents" are currently included under CARES Disqualified group Unlikely to be covered by the final bill Noncitizens who pay taxes (ITIN) Proposed in Heroes, unlikely to pass in Senate Spouses, kids of ITIN filers Excluded under CARES, more below People who owe child support Included in Heroes proposal, but excluded under CARES

Even if you don't pay taxes, they play a role in stimulus checks

For most people, taxes and stimulus checks are tightly connected. For example, the most important factor in setting income limits is adjusted gross income, or AGI, which determines how much of the $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples you could receive if you meet the other requirements.

Our stimulus check calculator can show you how much money you could potentially expect from a second check, based on your most recent tax filing. Read below for your eligibility if you don't typically file taxes.

Retired or older adults could see other rules and exceptions

Many older adults, including retirees over age 65, received a first stimulus check under the CARES Act, and would likely be eligible for a second one. For older adults and retired people, factors like your tax filings, your AGI, your pension, if you're part of the SSDI program (more below) and whether the IRS considers you a dependent would likely affect your chances of receiving a second payment.

If you share custody or owe child support, what happens?



Due to a specific rule, if you and the other parent of your child dependent alternate years claiming your child on your tax return, you may both be entitled to receive $500 more in your first stimulus check, and in the second if that rule doesn't change.

If you owe child support, your stimulus money may be garnished for arrears (the amount you owe).

What to do if you did not file a federal tax return in 2018 or 2019



People who weren't required to file a federal income tax return in 2018 or 2019 may still be eligible to receive the first stimulus check under the CARES Act. If that guideline doesn't change for a second stimulus check, this group would qualify again. Here are reasons you might not have been required to file:

You're over 24, you're not claimed as a dependent and your income is less than $12,200.

You're married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400.

You have no income.

You receive federal benefits, such as Social Security or Social Security Disability Insurance. See below for more on SSDI.

With the first stimulus check, nonfilers needed to provide the IRS with some information before they could receive their payment. (If you still haven't received a first check even though you were eligible, the IRS has extended its deadline to use its Non-Filers tool through Nov. 21.) The IRS is also reaching out to 9 million Americans who may fall into this category but who haven't requested their payment.

Can you still get a stimulus payment check with SSI and SSDI?

Those who are part of the SSI or SSDI program also qualify for a check under the CARES Act. Recipients wouldn't receive their payments via their Direct Express card, which the government typically uses to distribute federal benefits, but through a non-Direct Express bank account or as a paper check. SSDI recipients also need to use the IRS' Non-Filers tool to request a payment for themselves and dependents.

For more, here's what we know about the major proposals for a second stimulus package. We also have information on unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job, if you could receive two refund checks from the IRS and what to know about evictions.