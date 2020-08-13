HEALS vs. CARES vs. Heroes: What's the difference between the acts?

Angela Lang/CNET

Washington lawmakers still hope to pass a new economic relief package to help keep Americans afloat during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the resulting recession. Though both Republican and Democratic leaders seem to agree that a second stimulus check should be part of a final relief effort, for those who qualify, there's still a sharp division on the overall amount of aid and the terms of some of the measures.

President Donald Trump attempted to sidestep the heated debate and get his favored projects on the table by signing three memoranda and an executive order on Saturday, but talks to pass the package are still expected to resume, although not soon.

"If the Democrats are willing to be reasonable, there's a compromise," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday on Fox Business.

"When commentators say to me, 'Why can't you resolve your difference?' Because we are miles apart," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC.

Read on to learn how the current GOP-backed proposal (HEALS), the Democratic counterproposal (Heroes) and the bill that passed in March, the CARES Act, all stack up when compared. We update this story frequently.

