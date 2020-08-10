HEALS vs. CARES vs. Heroes: The proposals' major sticking points, and how they all compare

Angela Lang/CNET

Republicans and Democrats are at an impasse for passing a new economic relief package that could help Americans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and recession. A deep division remains between the two parties' visions for the size of the COVID-19 relief bill, and the terms of some of the measures. All sides, however, seem to agree on a second stimulus payment for Americans who qualify.

While President Donald Trump on Saturday signed three memoranda and an executive order to enter the contentious conversation, there's still a chance that talks will resume this week as key negotiators pick up the debate. "If we can get a fair deal we're willing to do it this week," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday about passing the next stimulus package.

Read on to learn how the current GOP-backed proposal (HEALS), the Democratic counterproposal (Heroes) and the bill that passed in March, the CARES Act, all stack up when compared. We update this story frequently.

