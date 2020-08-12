HEALS vs. CARES vs. Heroes: The proposals' leading sticking points and how they all compare

Angela Lang/CNET

Washington lawmakers have still yet to pass a new economic relief package to help cash-strapped Americans amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and recession. Though both sides of the aisle seem to agree that a second stimulus payment for those who qualify should be part of a final package, they remain deeply divided on the terms of some of the measures and the overall amount of aid.

President Donald Trump on Saturday signed three memorandums and an executive order to sidestep the heated debate, but talks to pass the package may still resume soon between Republican and Democratic leaders.

"If we can get a fair deal we're willing to do it this week," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

Read on to learn how the current GOP-backed proposal (HEALS), the Democratic counterproposal (Heroes) and the bill that passed in March, the CARES Act, all stack up when compared. We update this story frequently.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus standoff on Capitol Hill