HEALS vs. CARES vs. Heroes: The proposals' biggest sticking points, and how they all compare

Lawmakers can't seem to agree on the right approach for a new economic relief package to help Americans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and recession. A deep division remains between the Republican and Democratic visions for the size of the COVID-19 relief bill, and the terms of some of the measures. (All sides seem to agree on a second stimulus payment for Americans who qualify.)

While President Donald Trump had signed three memoranda and an executive order to enter the contentious conversation, there's still a chance that talks will resume this week as key negotiators pick up the debate.

Read on to learn how the current GOP-backed proposal (HEALS), the Democratic counterproposal (Heroes) and the bill that passed in March, the CARES Act, all stack up when compared. We update this story frequently.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus standoff on Capitol Hill