HEALS vs. CARES vs. Heroes stimulus packages: Key differences between the proposed acts

Even now, Congress is debating the details of a new stimulus package to help Americans survive amid an ongoing recession created by the coronavirus pandemic. Both sides of the aisle agree that a final bill will include a second stimulus payment for qualified Americans, but two proposals disagree on the terms of renewing enhanced unemployment benefits.

"We have been for the $600. They have a $200 proposal, which does not meet the needs of America's working families," Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Sunday on This Week. "And it's a condescension, quite frankly, because they're saying, 'They really don't need it; they're just staying home because they make more money at $600.'"

The GOP's HEALS Act is the front-running proposal, but Democratic leaders strongly object to the $1 trillion price tag, which they see as too small, and slashing unemployment assistance. The House of Representatives' counterproposal costs $3 trillion and includes more money for enhanced jobless benefits and direct payments to more people than both the original CARES Act and the proposed HEALS Act.

Take a look at how the CARES, Heroes and HEALS acts compare and contrast to get an idea of what's under consideration for the final package. This story updates often.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus standoff on Capitol Hill