Understanding the key differences between the Republican HEALS Act plan, the Democratic counter-proposal Heroes Act and March's CARES Act, which authorized the first direct payments, will give you insight into why it's taking Washington leaders a long time to form a consensus on the next economic package aimed at providing relief during the ongoing coronavirus recession.

Once a decision is reached, implementing the plan could be challenging.

"Economists and labor market experts also warn that any solution that emerges from the negotiations would take weeks, if not months, to get up and running, risking a potentially catastrophic fiscal cliff for tens of millions of US households," The Hill cautioned.

Both sides of the aisle concur that a second stimulus payment for qualifying Americans should be part of the final relief bill, but still disagree on enhanced jobless benefits: Democratic leaders want to reinstate the $600 weekly amount that expired on July 31 and object to the GOP's figure of just $200 per week in enhanced benefits. However, White House and Senate Republicans have signaled a willingness to meet in the middle.

Below, we lay out the key similarities and differences between the HEALS act (as proposed), and the CARES and Heroes Acts. Check back on this story for updates.

