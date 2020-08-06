Angela Lang/CNET

HEALS. Heroes. CARES. Which stimulus proposal is which, and what do they all mean for you? That's what we're here to sort out, and to give you an idea of what's going on with the next stimulus package right now.

The first thing you need to know is that all three proposals -- one which became law and is now expired (the CARES Act) and two which are proposals in the full swing of negotiation on Capitol Hill -- aim to provide financial relief during the ongoing coronavirus recession.

The HEALS Act is the Republican bid for another rescue package, and Heroes is the Democrats' solution. Neither one is law now, but ongoing negotiations in Washington hope to thread the needle between the two. Once lawmakers strike a deal, putting certain facets of the plan into practice could take time. Other aspects, namely sending out a second stimulus check for eligible Americans, could get fast-tracked.

"Economists and labor market experts...warn that any solution that emerges from the negotiations would take weeks, if not months, to get up and running, risking a potentially catastrophic fiscal cliff for tens of millions of US households," The Hill reported. But what are those solutions, and what are the problem areas? Enhanced jobless benefits is a big one, with Senate Republicans and the White House apparently open to meet in the middle.

The main similarities and differences between the current iteration of the HEALS Act, the original CARES Act and the Heroes Act give us an idea of what we might get beyond a second stimulus payment for eligible Americans. Read on for all the info. This story updates often.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus standoff on Capitol Hill