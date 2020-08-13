HEALS vs. CARES vs. Heroes Acts: What's the difference anyway?

Angela Lang/CNET

Washington lawmakers have still yet to pass a new economic relief package to help cash-strapped Americans amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and recession. Though both sides of the aisle seem to agree that a second stimulus check for those who qualify should be part of a final package, they remain deeply divided on the terms of some of the measures and the overall amount of aid.

Three memoranda and an executive order signed on Saturday allowed President Donald Trump to somewhat sidestep the heated debate and get his favored projects on the table, but Republican and Democratic leaders are still expected to resume talks to pass the package.

"If the Democrats are willing to be reasonable, there's a compromise," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Fox Business Wednesday.

"When commentators say to me, 'Why can't you resolve your difference?' Because we are miles apart," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC.

Read on to learn how the current GOP-backed proposal (HEALS), the Democratic counterproposal (Heroes) and the bill that passed in March, the CARES Act, all stack up when compared. We update this story frequently.

