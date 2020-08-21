HEALS, CARES, Heroes acts: A final stimulus package could land somewhere in between

Angela Lang/CNET

Discussions may be up in the air to pass a new economic relief package designed to confront the recession caused by the continuing coronavirus pandemic, but signs indicate that the conversation will continue on Capitol Hill.

Republican and Democratic leaders lawmakers remain a few trillion dollars apart in the overall financial aid they want from the package, but agree that a second stimulus check for those who qualify should happen. Now entering the dialogue is a new and pared down COVID relief bill from the GOP to cover some of the issues raised in the original Republican HEALS Act and the Democratic counterproposal, the Heroes Act.

The HEALS Act and Heroes Act both provide for a second stimulus payment, but are wildly divergent on other subjects. Each have looked to the CARES Act, the original coronavirus-related law from March, to shape the new proposals. We're about to go through the main points of each to show where they're similar, and where they differ.

Negotiators must agree on the cost of a final package, and that figure will determine where aid is directed (and how much each project might get). We've listed everything we know about each proposal below, and we update this story regularly.

