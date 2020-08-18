HEALS, CARES, Heroes acts: A final stimulus package could fall somewhere in the middle

Angela Lang/CNET

Though discussions may be up in the air, Washington lawmakers are still hoping to pass a new economic relief package to tackle the recession caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Both sides of the aisle share the fundamental agreement that a second stimulus check should be included in a final package for those who qualify, but a wide margin remains when it comes to the overall amount of financial assistance, as well as some of the distinct measures that should be included. To further complicate matters, President Donald Trump signed three memoranda and an executive order to bypass the stalemate and put his favored projects -- such as a payroll tax cut -- on the agenda.

The current GOP-backed HEALS Act and Democratic Heroes Act overlaps in some initiatives, but are far apart in others. Both pivot off the CARES Act, which passed in March. We compare the provisions of all three to help illustrate where they agree and differ. If there is a final bill, the amount of funding and who receives it could change, based on the final cost of the package -- the issue causing the biggest holdup today to pass a bill. We update this story often.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus Check Standoff