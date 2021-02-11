Government agencies begin investigating Robinhood, Reddit over GameStop stock

Getty Images

GameStop's stock price shot through the roof in late January thanks to traders on Reddit. Now, at least two government agencies are reportedly investigating why it happened as well as what roles Reddit and trading app Robinhood played had in the stock market craziness.

The Department of Justice's fraud section and the San Francisco U.S. attorney's office are seeking information about the trading frenzy from social media companies and trading platforms, according to a report Thursday from The Wall Street Journal. Prosecutors have reportedly subpoenaed information from Robinhood, where many of the trades happened. Reddit is under investigation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as well for its part on possible misconduct with traders at the subreddit r/WallStreetBets who spurred the buying spree of GameStop along with other "meme" stocks, according to the Journal.

The Department of Justice declined to comment. Reddit, Robinhood and CFTC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

